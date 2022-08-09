LPS to pay $600K for school resource officers this school year

When Lincoln Northwest opens next week, expanding the number of public high schools in the Capital City to seven, the number of school resource officers working in Lincoln Public Schools will also grow.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education got its first look at the district's interlocal agreement with the city of Lincoln to pay $602,595 for 13 school resource officers at the district’s middle and high schools.

The agreement also provides LPS with a threat-assessment officer for the period between Sept. 1 and Aug. 31, 2023.

General fund dollars go toward paying for the officers from the Lincoln Police Department who are assigned to work in schools. This year’s agreement is 4.95% higher than last year’s, coming in just less than the 5% annual growth cap that was set out in the original agreement.

Board of Education member Lanny Boswell said the proposal to add a resource officer has been in the works since planning for the new high school began.

"Over the last two years, there's been a lot of work done to make sure that fits in the budget and provide that same level of security in all of our high schools," Boswell said.

Continuing to expand the number of school resource officers as LPS continues to grow is important, board member Kathy Danek added.

"Keeping this moving forward with the school resource officer contract is important to the families in our community," she said, adding that an additional officer is planned to start in the 2023-24 school year when Standing Bear High School opens.

The interlocal agreement between the city and LPS, called Safe and Successful Kids, was created in 2018 in the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

School resource officers had been present in the halls of Lincoln's public high schools for years, but the agreement added six new officers to cover the district's 12 middle schools.

The LPS board is expected to give final approval to the proposal at its Aug. 23 meeting.