LPS to host virtual budget forum for public to comment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools will hold its second public forum on the proposed $460.4 million budget on Thursday over Zoom and Facebook Live.

One member of the public attended the first forum Wednesday at the LPS district offices, in stark contrast to the nearly 50 people who attended Tuesday’s school board meeting to oppose the district’s plans to require students wear masks this fall and to call for elimination of the school resource officer program.

Low turnout to the budget forum is fairly typical and district officials hope to attract more people using the virtual format. A virtual open house to show the design of the new high schools drew about 300 people.

The virtual budget forum will start at 7 p.m. To access the Zoom webinar go to https://lps.zoom.us/j/97448247692.

The budget forum includes a presentation, followed by time for public comment.

The school board will hold a budget work session on July 28 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. public forum Aug. 24. First reading on the budget is Aug. 25 and the final vote will be Sept. 8.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.