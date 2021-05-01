 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS to have 'first come, first serve' rule for graduations at 75% capacity
0 comments
editor's pick

LPS to have 'first come, first serve' rule for graduations at 75% capacity

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LPS Graduation 6

Malaz Mohamed and Mariam Alasady adjust their tassels before the Lincoln Northeast commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. 

 AMBER BAESLER, Lincoln Journal Star

Guests at Lincoln Public Schools graduation ceremonies will no longer need to reserve a ticket.

The school district worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Pinnacle Bank Arena and determined the arena can be filled to 75% capacity for the ceremonies scheduled over the Memorial Day weekend.

People who arrive after the capacity is reached may not be seated. Additionally, all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

The weekend schedule:

Friday, May 28 — Lincoln High, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 — Lincoln Southeast, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln Northeast, 12:30 p.m.; Lincoln Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 30 — Lincoln North Star, noon; Lincoln East, 4 p.m.

Watch Now: Teacher whose name is likely to go on new LPS elementary school remembers her education 'family'
Filibuster defeats plan to create tax credits for private school scholarships in Nebraska
Westside students' reenactment of Floyd killing 'hurtful,' 'unacceptable,' officials say
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News