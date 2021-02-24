LPS to get Chromebooks for youngest students with federal relief money

Lincoln Public Schools kindergartners and first graders will get Chromebooks next fall thanks to $2.1 million in federal relief money that will allow the district to include younger students in the one-to-one program.

The district's current technology plan — created before the pandemic — provides six iPad tablets to each kindergarten and first grade classroom, said Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer. Officials thought iPads were better for younger students’ fine motor skills development, he said.

Enter the pandemic, when all students went remote for the fourth quarter of last year, and LPS handed out some of its older Chromebooks ready to go out of service to kindergartners and first graders.

Turns out the teachers liked using Chromebooks with the younger students, Langer said, and having touchscreens would make them even more useful. LPS Chromebooks now have touchscreens, but the earliest versions the district bought did not.

LPS got $27.4 million in the latest federal relief package approved by Congress, which will allow the district to buy more than 6,000 Chromebooks with touchscreens for the district’s youngest students.