LPS to close North Star child care classroom to consolidate student-parent program

"We all know babies are exhausting," Rempel said. "This allows the mom and dad to continue their education, get a degree and keep moving forward. I think that's exactly what we provided there."

North Star will still have a student-parent team, which are available at all LPS high schools to help parenting students — both moms and dads — continue their education and graduate.

Student-parent teams offer classes on child development, parenting skills and community resources while also providing access to advocates who make home visits to pregnant and parenting students.

Middagh, who will be a special-education teacher at North Star this fall and is working on her master's degree, said she understands the decision, but hoped the district would take a bigger-picture approach since many high school pregnancies are unplanned.

"I'd wish they would wait to see if there are more (student-parents) in the future," she said. "As a student-parent, day care is not your top priority when you first have a child."

Middagh's son will turn 9 in August. He loves science, math and Harry Potter and is excelling in school, too. Middagh credits the high standard of care LPS offered to her son's success.