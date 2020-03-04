LPS to bring in members of the public to advise administrators on handling racially charged incidents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to address it aggressively,” he said.

Some of the parents who met with Cassata on Tuesday were upset they hadn’t been contacted before administrators met with their students, and wondered why parents of offending students hadn’t been brought together.

Cassata said the student meeting was the result of a meeting she had with district officials to brainstorm about the best way to take action beyond disciplining those involved. She’d also planned to meet with parents.

“We thought a meeting with students was going to be a good idea because the students are who we serve and I needed to specifically say to them, ‘I’m sorry, we have a problem here and I’ve been unable to fix it myself,’" Cassata said. "I needed to hear from them what they needed from the adults they work with.”

They identified about 175 African American or biracial students and invited them to a meeting that included some district staff and advocates as well as East administrators. About 75 students attended.

East, which is about 81% white, is the least racially diverse school in the district, though it’s become more diverse in recent years. About 2.3% of the students are black, and 4.5% identify as being of two or more races.