LPS to bring in members of the public to advise administrators on handling racially charged incidents

In the wake of recent racially charged incidents, Lincoln Public Schools plans to pull together a group of community members to advise the district on how best to handle those cases.
“I don’t want to minimize the work inside the (school) system, but clearly we have a lot of work to do,” Superintendent Steve Joel said Wednesday. “We need to do better, to engage in more direct dialogue.”
Joel’s comments — and the decision to pull together a group similar to a multicultural advisory committee that for many years advised LPS on curriculum and other issues — comes on the heels of an incident at Lincoln East High School last week and a meeting with the parents of black students on Tuesday.
A little more than a week ago, racist messages about two East students were shared between two students on Snapchat, a conversation captured and then circulated on other social media platforms. East administrators sent a message to families describing them as “abhorrent messages” that “run counter to the mission and beliefs” of the school and district.
East administrators met with the school’s black and biracial students, and on Tuesday invited parents to a meeting. A small group met in the auditorium, several of whom said they felt the problem of racism in schools should be addressed at a district level, and Principal Sue Cassata promised to contact the superintendent. On Wednesday she met with district officials.
Joel said the recent incident involving racial slurs at a Fremont-Lincoln High girls basketball game also played into his decision to convene members of the public, as well as public comments at a recent school board meeting.
Social media and monitoring students' behavior is a part of life now for Lincoln school administrators
Walter Powell, the district’s equity, diversity and multicultural administrator, said involving the community is important because the problem extends beyond schools.
“We know these things aren’t isolated to one school or one school setting,” he said. “They’re taking place in the community and other settings, so we need to be able to talk about addressing those issues beyond school walls because it’s bigger than the school. It’s a community issue.”
Joel said the district has solid processes in place to deal with such incidents and works hard on the cultural proficiency of staff. The school board recently identified equity as a priority and is working on defining it in a way that will help the district be more inclusive.
District policy prohibits the use of profane or abusive language and conduct by students, including that “intended to be derogatory toward a group or individual based on economic status, race, ethnic background, culture, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age or ability.”
But when an incident occurs, it typically involves student discipline, which is handled privately, Joel said. Recent events have gotten more public attention and require a more public response. He noted that the district has convened members of the public to deal with other issues.
“We want to address it aggressively,” he said.
Some of the parents who met with Cassata on Tuesday were upset they hadn’t been contacted before administrators met with their students, and wondered why parents of offending students hadn’t been brought together.
Cassata said the student meeting was the result of a meeting she had with district officials to brainstorm about the best way to take action beyond disciplining those involved. She’d also planned to meet with parents.
“We thought a meeting with students was going to be a good idea because the students are who we serve and I needed to specifically say to them, ‘I’m sorry, we have a problem here and I’ve been unable to fix it myself,’" Cassata said. "I needed to hear from them what they needed from the adults they work with.”
They identified about 175 African American or biracial students and invited them to a meeting that included some district staff and advocates as well as East administrators. About 75 students attended.
East, which is about 81% white, is the least racially diverse school in the district, though it’s become more diverse in recent years. About 2.3% of the students are black, and 4.5% identify as being of two or more races.
Among the things Cassata learned from students is that they’ve had to endure “hateful, bigoted and demeaning language” and they’ve been disappointed by the way staff has handled it.
She said she also learned students feel their white peers make generalizations about them as a group based on the behavior of individual students, a reality their white peers never face; and that despite the prevalence of derogatory language in music and culture, students feel it has no place in school.
Several parents also stressed that incidents must be dealt with immediately, and students must know there’s no tolerance for such behavior. At their request, Cassata said she will craft a message reiterating that that's the school's philosophy.
Joel said he doesn’t believe the district — or any schools — tolerate racism or bullying, a point he's made publicly. He supports the work Cassata and other school administrators are doing, but he said it’s time to broaden the conversation and look for more systematic ways to address the issue.
Racism is a societal problem, Cassata said, so it’s reflected in schools, which are a microcosm of society — and schools must find a way to deal with it.
“The adults in this building need to take control and own the fact that even though it’s a societal problem it doesn’t have to be a problem here,” she said. “Hateful, bigoted derogatory language that doesn’t value all students at East has no place here.”
