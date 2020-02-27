LPS tells families they're prepared to respond to coronavirus if necessary

Lincoln Public Schools officials sent a message to parents Wednesday assuring them the district is taking "all essential precautions" in light of the spread of the coronavirus to countries outside of China and is prepared to respond to any communicable disease outbreak.

The message said the district is working closely with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, which is monitoring the situation, and will follow its instructions.

The message, signed by district health supervisor Wendy Rau, said the district has an infection control committee that includes local health care providers and members of the city-county health department. The committee monitors illness within the community and schools and helps guide the district response.

The message also reminded parents and students to practice good hygiene and virus protection practices, given that it’s still flu season: washing hands often, covering mouth and nose when sneezing, keeping children home with fevers of at least 100 degrees and keeping them there until they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours, and getting the flu shot.

The message referred questions to the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department or the CDC.

