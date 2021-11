LPS teachers would have two additional days off next semester under proposal

Amid another stressful year for educators, teachers at Lincoln Public Schools would have two additional days off next semester under a district proposal.

LPS is proposing giving teachers Jan. 4 and May 26 -- currently non-student days -- as days off, subject to an agreement with the Lincoln Education Association, Superintendent, Steve Joel announced Tuesday.

Under the current agreement with LEA, teachers can use either of those days as a plan day and take the other off.

If the proposal moves forward, LPS would keep schools open on those days for any teachers who would still like to work. Teachers could also work from home or simply take the day off.

The calendar change comes amid added stress for the district's teachers who have had to give up planning time to cover classes because of a lack of substitutes while helping students who fell behind during the pandemic.

Joel announced other changes at Tuesday night's board meeting to address staff concerns:

* Starting Monday, teachers will be allowed to Zoom from home for meetings and professional learning sessions that are scheduled outside contract time.