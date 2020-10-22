 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red
View Comments
editor's pick

LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools should stick to its original plan of going fully remote if the local health department’s risk dial moves into the “red” severe zone, the Lincoln Education Association said Thursday.

The union, which represents about 2,300 teachers and other certificated staff at LPS, issued the statement in response to a change in the district’s protocols for educating students in a pandemic that indicate moving to remote learning is no longer automatic.

A “not insignificant number” of parents and staff made decisions about the return to school based on the assurances under the original LPS plan to move to 100% remote learning if the risk dial moves to red, and a move away from that “represents a fundamental shift that has potentially serious health and safety consequences, and could prolong the presence of COVID-19 in our entire community,” the statement said.

LPS no longer plans to automatically shift to remote learning if city in 'red' coronavirus zone

The wording on the protocols was changed Tuesday, and LPS officials planned to update families in a weekly email sent Friday.

Superintendent Steve Joel said the change updates the written protocols to match what he’s said publicly on several occasions and is more aligned with what district and health officials now know about the virus.

The protocols originally said LPS would close buildings and move to fully remote learning if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial moves to red.

A little 'pandemic slide' in LPS students' reading test scores; more loss in math

They now say LPS “will work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to implement plans and protocols that address the areas of concern in our community and schools. We will follow recommendations from the health department on how schools can respond effectively and allow teaching and learning to continue while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The LEA Board of Directors' statement said the pandemic is far from being under control in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and the health and safety of students, families and staff members must be further protected as the virus risk increases.

LPS high schools will keep staggered schedules because of COVID-19 case surge

“As professional educators, we want to be in school and we want students to be in school — but when a community faces severe risk of contracting COVID-19, we must also teach by example and shift to a safer environment for our students, their families, and our colleagues,” the statement said.

Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Education logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News