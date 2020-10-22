LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red

Lincoln Public Schools should stick to its original plan of going fully remote if the local health department’s risk dial moves into the “red” severe zone, the Lincoln Education Association said Thursday.

The union, which represents about 2,300 teachers and other certificated staff at LPS, issued the statement in response to a change in the district’s protocols for educating students in a pandemic that indicate moving to remote learning is no longer automatic.

A “not insignificant number” of parents and staff made decisions about the return to school based on the assurances under the original LPS plan to move to 100% remote learning if the risk dial moves to red, and a move away from that “represents a fundamental shift that has potentially serious health and safety consequences, and could prolong the presence of COVID-19 in our entire community,” the statement said.

The wording on the protocols was changed Tuesday, and LPS officials planned to update families in a weekly email sent Friday.

Superintendent Steve Joel said the change updates the written protocols to match what he’s said publicly on several occasions and is more aligned with what district and health officials now know about the virus.