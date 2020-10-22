LPS teachers union: District should stick with original plan to go remote if risk dial goes to red

They now say LPS “will work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to implement plans and protocols that address the areas of concern in our community and schools. We will follow recommendations from the health department on how schools can respond effectively and allow teaching and learning to continue while reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread.”
The LEA Board of Directors' statement said the pandemic is far from being under control in Lincoln and Lancaster County, and the health and safety of students, families and staff members must be further protected as the virus risk increases.
“As professional educators, we want to be in school and we want students to be in school — but when a community faces severe risk of contracting COVID-19, we must also teach by example and shift to a safer environment for our students, their families, and our colleagues,” the statement said.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
Memorial Stadium
University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior Brandon Grachek uses a hand sanitizer station on the east side of Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Coronavirus Bible
The Rev. Thomas Dummermuth started a project in quarantine to put together a handwritten Bible where people around Nebraska would write chapters of the Bible by hand. He was inspired by a church in his home county of Switzerland that had the idea. "It is beautiful work that people send in; some of it is just amazing," Dummermuth said.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Anti-mask rally
Demonstrators protest the mask mandate in front of the Capitol on Monday, Sept. 7.
JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star
No Football Saturday
Four-year-old Avery Rider and her brother Julian, 7, of Omaha play around with the Bob Devaney statue as they pose for pictures for their parents, Melissa and Aaron, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Memorial Stadium. The family, who had tickets for the home opener that would have been Sept. 5, walked around the stadium, which had few visitors.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Southwest volunteer
Nebraska football player and volunteer assistant coach Luke McCaffrey (center) watches Lincoln Southwest players work through a drill on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
DMV lines
People wait their turn in a socially distant line outside the Department of Motor Vehicles' 46th Street office Monday, Aug. 31, the deadline to get registrations renewed.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Mother/son art project
Kaitlyn Bright (left) and her 13-year-old son Henry Bright showed off 100 days of quarantine artwork during a backyard art show at their home on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Lincoln. They are holding up two of their favorite art pieces, one inspired by the book "Into The Wild," and the other by his favorite anime. The artistic duo was inspired in part by quarantine boredom but also by coming closer together.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
UNL in-person class
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students attend a class in masks on the first day of in-person classes on Aug. 24. UNL announced Monday it plans to officially begin its spring semester on Jan. 25.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Farmers Market influencers
Jordan Gonzales walks through the Haymarket Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 22, handing out stickers, masks and wristbands encouraging others to wear masks and practice social distancing. Gonzales is part of a group of about 25 ambassadors involved in the "LNK is Greater Than" marketing campaign organized by Archrival. "We just want to give some positive reinforcement to those who are wearing masks, letting them know that they are doing the right thing," Gonzales said.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Iguana's Pub
Customers wait outside of Iguana's Pub on O Street on Friday, Aug. 21.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Remote learning
Belmont Elementary School first grade teacher Hailey Greene balances her iPad on her knees in order for remote learners on Zoom and students in the class to be able to follow along during a lesson on Aug. 21.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Soccer With Masks
Sporting Omaha FC player Elijah Soliz (left) listens to coach James Beckmann before a match on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the LSF Sports Complex. Four Lincoln teams, with players from age 8-14, wear masks during games (and practices) as a way to keep each other and their community safe.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
Weeping Water players gather before a game against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Doris Bair Complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
City Council
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez attends a City Council meeting on her permanent appointment on Monday, Aug. 17. Ben Madsen, owner of Madsen's Bowling and Billiards, is pictured in the background at a hearing where he opposed her appointment.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Back to UNL
People walk into the Nebraska Union on Aug. 17. Students returned to campus for a week of remote instruction, with in-person classes to begin on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
First day of middle school
A double-pump hand sanitizer station built at the University of Nebraska's Innovation Campus sits outside the lunchroom at Dawes Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 13, the first day of school for middle school students.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ukulele Class
Jeff and Marie King of Lincoln play with the class on the rock formation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Stransky Park. For the past month, students in SCC’s Continuing Education’s Intro to the Ukulele class have been learning how to play the instrument via Zoom.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
First day of school
Students at Wysong Elementary keep their distance from each other as they enter the lunchroom on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 12.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln Pius X players listen to head coach Katie Wenz as she explains drills during the first day of fall practice Monday, Aug. 10, at Pius X.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln mile
Sue Petracek, Ali Coulson, and Jo Nauslar (from left) were in charge of handing racers mask at the end of their race during the Lincoln Mile road race on Sunday, Aug. 9.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Madsen's
The Lincoln Police Department on Saturday morning, Aug. 8, enforced the city health department's order to close Madsen's Bowling & Billiards, blocking all entrances to the business with police cruisers.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Flower shop
DeAnna Stewart loads bouquets of flowers into her car at the House of Flowers on Friday. Stewart has been frustrated by the state's unemployment help system while awaiting a decision on her claim.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
City Council BLM protest
Caleb Petersen (right) uses buckets to drum alongside others during a rally outside of the County-City Building while the Lincoln City Council met inside on Monday, Aug. 3.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LPS Protest
Parent and Lincoln Public Schools teacher Ellen James (center), dressed as the Grim Reaper, holds a sign in front of the state Capitol on Monday, Aug. 3, as protesters called for more safety protocols before reopening schools.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Beach Boys
A couple sits in a row while wearing face coverings before the Beach Boys performance at Pinewood Bowl on Sunday, Aug. 2. Seating at the concert was set up to follow social distancing guidelines.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Rally and hearing
Terrell McKinney sits behind a row of marked off chairs during a hearing on bill LB1222 hosted by Sen. Justin Wayne at the state Capitol on Friday, July 31. Only 20 people were allowed into the hearing chamber at a time while all others had to wait outside for their turn
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mask Video DeLones
Darren DeLone (right) contributed to a video aimed at breaking down male resistance to coronavirus safety measures across all cultures. He's shown here with his kids (from left) La'Shai, 17; Cali'blu, 3; Sire, 5; and MihKing, 7.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lincoln High juniors with last names beginning with A through G line up to have photos taken for identification as part of readiness days last week. Unlike elementary and middle school students, high school students in LPS will begin classes on staggered schedules.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lancaster County Super Fair
Noah Jelinek, 14, with Amazing Treasures 4-H, shows his American Plymouth Rock chicken to judge Tom Brubaker as the Lancaster County Super Fair got underway on Thursday, July 30. There were no rides or shows this year.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
LPS board meeting
Kristi Molina, a Lincoln North Star High School teacher, holds a sign outside the Lincoln Public Schools offices ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday, July 28.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Meatpacking workers rally
Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha speaks at a rally to support protections for meatpacking workers on the north steps of the Capitol on Tuesday, July 28.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Legislature
Floor debate on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Nebraska State Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Graduates wave and blow kisses to family members in the seats above during Lincoln Northeast's graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, July 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Gov. Pete Ricketts puts his mask back on after addressing the Legislature on Friday, July 24.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Drive-thru Bible School
Jodi Sousek, Monica Sousek, and Isabel Sousek (from left) laugh after seeing their Pastor Scott Larson being dunked in the dunk tank during a drive thru Vacation Bible School hosted by the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mask
Jane Erickson carries grocery items out of A Street Market on Tuesday, July 21. As of Monday, a health measure from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department requires people to wear a face covering indoors with some exceptions, including for children under age 5.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Legislature resumes
Charlie Klingler (left) takes the temperature of Sen. Dan Quick as Quick prepares to enter the legislative chamber Monday, July 20, at the Capitol.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
LPS virus teachers
Carpenter Ben Nuss builds plexiglass holders that will be used as barriers at the LPS operations building on Thursday, July 16. The barriers will be used to enforce social distancing guidelines within LPS schools. To build the plexiglass holders, Nuss uses rough lumber that is milled down, then glues a diagonal piece together and screws them together. The process takes 5-10 minutes to build just one. LPS plans to complete 120 but expects to make more when they order more materials.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Rows were taped off to facilitate social distancing Saturday during the Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Make A Wish
A family waves from their car to character actor Andrea Lane (left) dressed as Elsa during an reverse parade held for Make-A-Wish families at the Yankee Hill Business Center on Saturday July 11, 2020. Many of the families had their wishes postponed due to COVID-19. The Make-A-Wish foundation held a reverse parade to give families a chance to have some fun. Families were urged to decorate their cars in ways that reflected their wish.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Girls basketball
Lincoln Northeast head coach Charity Iromuanya cleans basketballs with a disinfectant solution after players put them away during open gym practice at Lincoln Northeast on Friday, July 10.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Masked Archie the Mammoth
Archie the mammoth at the University of Nebraska State Museum is masked up on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Wearing a face shield, Lancaster County Attorney Erica Pruess (right) prepares for a case at the Lancaster County Hall of Justice on Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the first jury trial in four months.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Social distancing signs fill the Lincoln Children's Museum as it prepares to reopen Thursday, July 7.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Community Learning Center
Meah Squires (left), 8, and Arianna Roberts, 7, wear masks as they color on a sign at the Cedars Community Learning Center on Friday. Masks have been required during the summer program in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Community Playhouse
Amy Koepke as Prudence Purewater (left) and Marie Barrett as Hazel Hoochater perform Wednesday, July 1, during a rehearsal for the upcoming Parking Lot Plays at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The Kindler Hotel
Fabiola Delacruz cleans a seating area in the lobby of The Kindler Hotel on Tuesday before it reopens Wednesday, July 1.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stephanie Carpenter and Justin Doyle dance the two-step as Silas Creek performs at the Garth Brooks drive-in concert Saturday, June 27, at the Lancaster Event Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Naturalization ceremony
Chief Judge John M. Gerrard of the U.S. District Court conducts a naturalization ceremony on June 22 at the Chief Standing Bear statue on Centennial Mall.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Urban Air Adventure Park
Allison Franks cleans equipment while wearing a mandatory face shield at the Urban Air Adventure Center on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Juneteenth
Hundreds gathered for the Juneteenth celebration at the Lincoln Indian Center on Friday, June 19.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gere Branch Library
Hillary Umland, a library service associate, grabs a book bundle for pickup at Gere Branch Library on Tuesday, June 16.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Music on the Move
Mascha Miedaner (left) takes in the performance of guitarist and singer Orion Walsh (center), who played a variety of songs from Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash to Oasis via "Music on the Move," a bicycle-powered stage driven by Dan Warren (right), which visited the East Campus neighborhood Saturday, June 13.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Pool Reopenings
Lifeguard Tyler Akins disinfects a chair at Fallbrook YMCA swimming pool on Thursday, June 11.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Judiciary Committee
Members of Legislature's Judiciary Committee spent two days in early June listening to speakers talk about systemic racism and law enforcement policies and practices during sessions in Omaha and Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Eagle Raceway
There was room in the grandstands as racing returned to Eagle Raceway on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The usually full grandstands had fewer people due to guidelines limiting crowd size to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Bars Opening in Lincoln
Dan Hartong of Lincoln cools off June 1 with a beer at W.C.'s South Sports Bar, as bars in 89 of 93 Nebraska counties were allowed to open for the first time since March.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
LPS Teachers Retirement
Longtime East High football and baseball coach and Scott Middle School teacher Bill Kechely waves to a well-wisher at his drive-by retirement party May 28.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Having grown up with horses in Glenwood, Iowa, Edwin Johnson was happy to see Jewel, a 30-something Arabian mare who made a visit to his window with owner Sheila Carroll of Lincoln in May at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Michener
Kathy Chrastil fires a confetti popper during a graduation parade for her granddaughter Jenny Michener at Michener's home Sunday, May 24.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lancaster County Courthouse
A court security guard wipes the front door handle as someone enters the Lancaster County Courthouse on Friday, May 22.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Lincoln Journal Star
Campgrounds
To maintain social distancing, officials have closed every other campsite at Branched Oak State Recreation Area.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Church Social Distancing
To help parishioners maintain social distancing, the altar society at St. Patrick's Catholic Church made ornate fabric dividers to block off alternate pews.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Taylor Cumblidge, a volunteer with Boys and Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County, helps distribute free dinners Monday, May 18, outside of Friedens Lutheran Church.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Children of Smithfield
Mariah Wailes (from left), Claudia Perales and Luis Sandoval rally in support of Smithfield workers in Crete on Saturday, May 16. "Estamos con ustedes
" translates to "We stand by you."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Farmers Market
Shoppers walk through the Haymarket Farmers Market on Saturday, May 16. It's the first day the market has been open this season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
The Parkview Christian parent/student community celebrated educators Wednesday, May 13, by decorating cars and doing a brief parade through the school parking lot for Teacher Appreciation Day.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Signs on South 16th
Diane Walkowiak with the signs she keeps on the South 16th Street side of her home Wednesday. She believes she had COVID-19 despite testing negative for the virus.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Election Day
Wearing a mask, Mallory Conner carries her ballot at Lincoln Southeast High School, which hosted one of nearly 200 city precincts in the primary election on Tuesday, May 12.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln reopening
Eric Post, owner of The Normandy, serves customers Jane Williams (center) and Keith Larsen on the first day of dine-in service returning in Lancaster County on Monday, May 11.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mother's Day
Doris Carbon is all smiles on Mother's Day when her family visits her by her nursing home window, including son-in-law Steve Bartels (left) and Corey Carbon, of Los Angeles on Sunday, May 10, at Legacy Retirement Community.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reopening Hair Salon
Paetra Stovall, owner of Sweet Jane A Salon, cleans the otherwise empty salon by herself Saturday, May 9, ahead of its reopening.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Lincoln Christian senior Ally Korte (left), one of 52 graduates recognized by the school, talks with KC Orduna in May. Each senior had their name painted on the school's football field along with a yard sign featuring the portrait.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Test Nebraska site
CHI Health workers place a COVID-19 swab in a test tube while administering tests by appointment at a drive-thru Test Nebraska site at Lancaster Event Center on May 8.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Selfie wall
Amanda Russell of Firespring installs a mural May 7 at Bryan East that was designed by Jon Humiston of Umbrella Photo Booth. Another has been installed at Bryan West.
Courtesy photo
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Iyonna Clay hands out bags containing one-page documents from employers who are hiring, explaining what the company does, what jobs are available, and how people can apply during a drive-thru career fair Tuesday, May 5, at Gateway Mall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Center for People In Need food distribution
Boxes of bagged fruit and other food items await distribution by staff of the Center for People In Need and Army National Guard personnel Tuesday, May 4.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Marathon void
The intersection of 14th and Vine streets, near where the Lincoln Marathon would have started this year, sits empty on May 3, 2020.
Alex Lantz
Art walk
Ten-year-old Connor Krutak and his family participated in an art walk with a dozen other houses as they created their own tiny art and displayed it along sidewalks in the area of Stratford, Rathbone and Puritan avenues on Friday, May 1.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Gateway Mall
A steady stream of customers returned to Gateway Mall on Friday. Approximately 24 of the mall's stores and restaurants were open.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Drive-through parade
Residents and staff of The Windcrest on Van Dorn wave to decorated vehicles parading through the parking lot on Thursday, April 30. Family and friends of residents made a visit following social distancing guidelines to the assisted-living center, which has banned visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
"It's been one of my best birthdays ever," said Jerome Blowers, a former Lincoln police officer paralyzed in a pool accident who was working as an entrance monitor at Kooser Elementary and celebrated his 55th birthday with a drive-by celebration Wednesday, April 29.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Masks For Truckers
Nebraska State Patrol Sgt. Les Zimmerman hands a package of surgical masks to a truck driver on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the westbound I-80 weigh station. The masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Hero Signs
CHI St. Elizabeth president Derek Vance places a sign outside a hospital employee's home Wednesday, April 29. The hospital planned to place 1,500 signs at employees' homes.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Puzzles
Laz (left) and Daniel Hundley sit in a basement room where they filled the walls with puzzles that their family has completed. Their favorite is a Coca-Cola polar bear puzzle because it was the hardest to do.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
O Street cruising
Motorcyclists gather in a parking lot next to the EZ Go gas station at 25th and O streets before cruising down O Street on Saturday, April 25.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
BikeLNK disinfecting
Lucas Anderson disinfects a bike at the BikeLNK station at 21st and Q streets Saturday, April 25.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Bryan Mobile Testing
Bryan Health used its Bryan Mobile Testing unit for the first time at Crete Area Medical Center on April 24.
Courtesy photo
Teacher and Staff Parade
Students wave to teachers and staff from their cars on Thursday, April 23, 2020, during a teacher and staff parade at St. John the Apostle School.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Thank you!!!
Brian Liegl of Lincoln holds a sign expressing his gratitude to health care workers, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. Liegl said nieces are nurses, and he has been taking time during his furlough to hold thank you signs outside local hospitals.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
91-year-old released
Recovered COVID-19 patient Imogene Hostetler, 91, heads home from CHI St. Elizabeth accompanied by nurses Brittany McCoy and Patrick Kamphaus on Thursday, April 23.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Air and Army National Guard personnel wait to assess people with appointments for COVID-19 testing April 23 in Crete.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Food Bank
Private 2nd Class Gary Mack (left) and Senior Master Sgt. Donald Dissmeyer unload food at a food distribution site Wednesday, April 22, at Lincoln High School.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Thank you
Hannah Elliott (from left), executive director of Woodlands at Hillcrest, joins volunteers from NRC Health, including Emily Wiebeck, Tess Kurtenbach and Emily Schweitzer, as they thank staff members showing up for work at the senior housing facility Wednesday, April 22.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Thanks to LJS
Someone put up a sign across the street from the Journal Star's 926 P St. building thanking us for our coverage.
DAVE BUNDY, Journal Star
Thank You
Snow falls in front of a window sign at Vickeridge thanking those on the frontlines on Thursday, April 16, 2020, on Havelock.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Eagle with PPE
Following precautions during the coronavirus outbreak, a wood carving of a bald eagle sports a mask and gloves on Thursday, April 16.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Football Stadium
Evan Divis (from left), Brandon Swahn and Jackson Markvicka parade around Wahoo High School's parking lot as the school joins others in Nebraska in turning on the football stadium lights for 20 minutes on Wednesday, April 15, to honor the 2020 senior class, whose school year took a strange turn because of the coronavirus.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Deb Strudl, union chairwoman of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, carries petitions from state workers to the governor Wednesday, April 15, asking him for more protections and a pay differential for those who must work in office buildings and engage in person with the public.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herbie Husker Runzas
Herbie Husker adjusts his mask alongside Donna Hammack, chief development officer at the Saint Elizabeth Foundation, as they get ready to send a cart of donated Runzas to the medical staff at CHI St. Elizabeth on Tuesday, April 14.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Virtual City Council
People watch the live coverage outside the City Council chambers Monday, April 13.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Cars drive by to look at eggs during a drive-by Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 12, at First-Plymouth Church. Over 300 eggs were placed around the church.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Bob Milliken and Carol Milliken perform religious music for a gathering of neighbors on Good Friday, April 10, on Hunts Drive.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Masks on a walk
Martin and Darlene Weber wear masks as they stroll past Bishop Heights Park on April 10.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
A "Heroes Work Here" sign shown outside the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Construction workers, including Nathan Hennings (second from left), keep a 6-foot safety distance as they listen to Sampson Construction's COVID-19 workplace safety meeting at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Walt Lester adds printing on Wednesday, April 8, to the back of a shirt made by Eclipse Inc. for FEMA workers in New York City.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
A playground closed sign is displayed in front of an empty playground Monday, April 6, at Pioneers Park.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Wildlife Safari Park
Cars wait to get into Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland on Saturday, April 4. Officials say the park has seen unusually high traffic since it opened March 27.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Inverse Parade
A line of cars travels P Street during a drive-thru parade outside the Lincoln Children's Museum on Saturday, April 4.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Essential workers
A sign thanking essential workers is shown on the corner of 52nd and Holdrege streets on Thursday, April 2. In smaller print, specific professions such as grocery store workers and bankers are listed.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Haymarket
An empty scene at the Railyard earlier this year.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Empty downtown
Sparse vehicle and foot traffic moves through downtown on O Street on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Nursing Home Horses
Sarah Thomsen of Roca holds Dudley, her 16-year-old quarter horse, as they visit Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center on Wednesday, April 1. She and others took animals window-to-window to greet residents of the facility.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tower Square sign
Last week, a sign showing support for New York showed up in Tower Square in downtown Lincoln.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Noyes Art Gallery
Art lines the sidewalk in front of Noyes Art Gallery, 119 South 9th St., where artist Dori Minchow makes spirit sticks on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. “We have that huge sidewalk, so we’re putting work out so people can see it when they drive by or walk by,” Noyes said. “We’ve actually had two sales curbside.”
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Free ice cream
Liz Shotkoski and two of her children drove around The Knolls neighborhood with a sign on their vehicle that said “Free Ice Cream." They wanted to spread a little cheer. To keep social distance, they used a pool skimmer to hand out the ice cream treats. They also handed out a bag of treats to moms turned teachers at home.
Courtesy photo
Billboard
A billboard calls for Lincoln residents to stay home during coronavirus pandemic.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Coronavirus Testing CHI
CHI Health set up a tent at Lincoln North Star parking lot for drive-thru COVID-19 testing, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Free lunch for truckers
David Zelnio, director of operations and communications for the Nebraska Trucking Association, hands out flyers good for a free lunch to truck drivers purchasing fuel at Shoemaker's Travel Center on Tuesday.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Church services
Pastor Greg Bouvier delivers a livestreamed sermon in late March at Sheridan Lutheran Church. "We're trying to replicate service as it would be if you're here," said Bouvier. "Our theology of worship is not an individual thing. It's a communal thing. We want people to have a sense of that community."
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
Derek Johnson, who delivers for DoorDash, leaves the downtown Qdoba with a customer's order on Friday, March 27.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
FoodNet
Paula Nice (right) places potatoes in a box during Thursday's FoodNet distribution at F Street Neighborhood Church on March 26. Volunteers handled all unpackaged food items.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Restaurant takeout and delivery
Bar manager Barrie Kuhn (left) packs carryout and delivery orders as chefs Trever Fangmeier and Nick Parent prepare orders at Venue on Thursday, March 26.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
StarTran Ridership
Wearing a mask for protection, Teri Stoppel waits for a StarTran bus at the Gold's Building in downtown Lincoln in March.
PHOTO BY JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR
Barber Shop Restrictions
Andy Amen cuts longtime customer Marshall Shepard's hair on Wednesday, March 25, hours before a city-issued health directive forced barbershops to shut down.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
BigShots
A BigShots customer uses the firing range Wednesday, March 25. The owner of the gun range and store said there has been an increase in customers that parallels the rise of coronavirus cases.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
SCC donation
Tyreece Triplett, a receiving clerk with CHI St. Elizabeth, loads donated medical supplies on March 25 from Southeast Community College with help from Bev Cummins, vice president of student affairs and Lincoln campus director, and Ian Thompson, an SCC physical therapist assistant, at SCC's Lincoln campus.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Virus Nursing Homes
Rachel Mulcahy leads a performance for residents of the Lexington Assisted Living Center on Wednesday, March 25.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Simpsons in the windows
Replicas of Lisa Simpson and Homer Simpson watch the world pass by from the windows of a home near South 30th Street and Bonacum Drive on March 24. The owner said she had the figures in her basement and was attempting to spread a little cheer.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Gov. Pete Ricketts, speaking in March, said coronavirus testing is being run by Nebraskans. The state has contracted Utah companies to assist with the widespread testing effort.
Shelly Kulhanek
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Manager Jen Anderson (from left), registered nurse Claire Nalder and manager Tammy Fandrich set up the COVID-19 testing drive-thru March 24 at Bryan LifePointe.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Protest
Renee Sans Souci (left) and Michelle Yellow Eyes represent Stand In For Lincoln on Monday, March 23, near the Capitol with signs displaying tweets by President Trump.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Dr. Judy Wu-Smart, an etension and research Entomologist shows how to manipulate frames for better hive management as she's filmed live by lab technician Luke Norris during a virtual beekeeping class on Saturday, March 21, at the Entomology Hall on the UNL East Campus.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Computer monitors
From left: Jack Doerr and Tom Mulgrue carry computer monitors to place in to a car on Saturday, March 21, 2020, outside of Gateway Mall. Nebraska Recycles donated 400 basic computer monitors to those in need.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Katie Bockelman teaches students world geography using Zoom on Friday, March 20, at Lincoln Lutheran School. The school has shifted to holding classes via Zoom with students at home.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Joyo Theatre
Joyo Theatre livestreams its production of "Starkweather" on Thursday, March 19.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Bourbon Theatre
The Bourbon Theatre marquee shares a reassuring memo with those who pass by on March 19.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Russ's Market
Theresa Miles, of Lincoln, stocked up on extra groceries and tissues at Russ's Market on Wednesday, March 18. "I'm scared, but it's going to be what it is. Everybody is getting prepared for what's about to happen."
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
St. Patrick's Day
McKinney's Irish Pub featured empty tables and spaces at the bar Tuesday, March 17, as the number of people allowed in the bar on St. Patrick's Day was limited to 10 people following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Social Distancing
Best friends Lilly Bliven (top) and Eva Gutz wave to a passing UPS delivery truck, as they practice social distancing while talking to each other on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday, March 17.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Curbside Pickup
A temporary sign designates free curbside pickup parking at meters in front of downtown Lincoln businesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
LPS Chromebook pickup
Students and family members pick up Chromebooks on Tuesday, March 17, at Pyrtle Elementary School. Students were to be learning at home until further notice.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
UNL Moving Out
Dana Mahoney, of Lincoln, helps her daughter, Kate Mahoney, a sophomore at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to move out from her dormitory on Monday, March 16.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist
@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.