LPS taking cautious approach to budget; staffing levels likely to drop

LPS will get $27 million in federal money to address learning loss and other costs related to the pandemic. Though it could bolster staffing in the short term, the relief money is not part of the general fund and comes with restrictions on how it can be used.

And the district could face another drop in state aid next year because of the expected increase in property tax revenue this year, all of which means officials are approaching this budget year cautiously.

If property tax revenue were to rise more than 5%, for instance, LPS officials would likely put that into its cash reserve. And they don’t want to use cash reserve money to fund the 2021-22 budget.

The current $460.4 million budget included $11 million in cuts and used $14.4 million from its cash reserve. The budget grew by just less than half a percent, or $1.8 million.

To get there, LPS officials asked departments to cut their budgets by 3%, and the result was staff reductions through attrition or reassignment of nearly 100 full-time positions.

The potential reductions for the coming year include $4.2 million in staffing at schools, which will also take into account reduced student enrollment.