LPS taking cautious approach to budget; staffing levels likely to drop

It’s going to be another tight budget year for Lincoln Public Schools.
On the heels of a $20.2 million reduction in state aid last year and only a slight increase expected for the coming year, LPS officials have asked department heads to cut 1.8% in their budget requests, which would total about $8 million in cuts districtwide.
They’re sharing that message with several parent and teacher advisory groups ahead of the official release of the proposed 2021-22 general fund budget in June.
Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs, said they’ve decided to take the unusual step of discussing the preliminary revenue picture — and possible cuts — with those groups now in an effort to hear their questions and concerns and to give families a chance to weigh in earlier in the budget process.
“This is the second year of reductions. We want to give the community information about the budget picture because they may be experiencing some of those reductions at their schools or in other ways,” she said. “The goal is to get that stakeholder feedback early to inform the (school) board’s process.”
The revenue picture for the coming year looks better than last year: LPS officials are basing early budget planning on $461.3 million in revenue — about a $15.3 million increase.
The information is very preliminary: LPS is estimating a $3.4 million increase in state aid — to $116.2 million — and an increase in property tax revenue that will be bolstered by a total revaluation of property in Lancaster County.
Standish said state aid is still subject to change and the district doesn’t know how much property valuations will rise. They are tentatively using a 5% increase for planning purposes, which would generate $12.8 million more in property tax revenue, or boosting the total to $270 million.
The effects of the pandemic will likely slightly reduce other revenue streams, which account for a much smaller amount than property taxes and state aid, she said.
While a $15 million increase would be better than the $11 million revenue drop in the current budget, it still leaves LPS with substantially less money to fund the district than before state aid plummeted.
Case in point: the estimated $461.3 million in revenue for the coming year would be less than a 1% increase in revenue from 2019-20, Standish told the school board committee last week.
Looking ahead, LPS officials worry about the property relief discussions in the Legislature, particularly LB408, which would place a 3% limit on the annual property tax revenue for local governments, including schools.
LPS will get $27 million in federal money to address learning loss and other costs related to the pandemic. Though it could bolster staffing in the short term, the relief money is not part of the general fund and comes with restrictions on how it can be used.
And the district could face another drop in state aid next year because of the expected increase in property tax revenue this year, all of which means officials are approaching this budget year cautiously.
If property tax revenue were to rise more than 5%, for instance, LPS officials would likely put that into its cash reserve. And they don’t want to use cash reserve money to fund the 2021-22 budget.
The current $460.4 million budget included $11 million in cuts and used $14.4 million from its cash reserve. The budget grew by just less than half a percent, or $1.8 million.
To get there, LPS officials asked departments to cut their budgets by 3%, and the result was staff reductions through attrition or reassignment of nearly 100 full-time positions.
The potential reductions for the coming year include $4.2 million in staffing at schools, which will also take into account reduced student enrollment.
Any reductions — like last year — will be made by not filling openings because of retirements or resignations. A reduction in force — eliminating filled positions — isn’t on the table, according to LPS officials.
But not filling vacant jobs means schools will have to change their staffing levels and teachers and other employees may have to apply for other jobs in the district. Certificated staff are guaranteed another job; LPS works with non-certificated staff to find other positions, but it’s not guaranteed.
Other suggested reductions for the coming year could include a variety of belt-tightening, including having fewer custodians, restructuring of gifted services, not filling English language learner positions, having fewer health technicians, consolidating the parent-child program and eliminating one elementary education director, among other cuts.
District officials have tried to keep the cuts away from the classroom, but fewer teachers will mean class sizes will rise slightly, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
The district is also planning some budget increases, primarily money needed to pay for salary increases.
