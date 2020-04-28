LPS takes another step forward on bond projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several of the major Lincoln Public Schools projects planned as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February took a step forward Tuesday.

The school board approved the selection of architectural and engineering firms to head up five projects. The district sent out requests for proposals and interviewed 17 firms, selecting the following five:

* Engineering Technologies and Sinclair-Hille Architects to oversee major indoor air-quality renovations at Park Middle School.

* BCDM Architects and Alvine Associates for a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln.

* Davis Design and Olsson to add classrooms to Wysong Elementary School.

* Architectural Design Associates and Advanced Engineering Systems for new gymnasiums and other specialty classroom updates at Scott and Lux middle schools. The Scott project includes additional classrooms to ease overcrowding.

* Schemmer for specialty classroom updates at Northeast High School.

LPS staff must still negotiate contracts for the projects with those firms, which were selected based on the factors set out in the request for proposals.