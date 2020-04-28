LPS takes another step forward on bond projects

Several of the major Lincoln Public Schools projects planned as part of a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February took a step forward Tuesday.
The school board approved the selection of architectural and engineering firms to head up five projects. The district sent out requests for proposals and interviewed 17 firms, selecting the following five:
* Engineering Technologies and Sinclair-Hille Architects to oversee major indoor air-quality renovations at Park Middle School.
* BCDM Architects and Alvine Associates for a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln.
* Davis Design and Olsson to add classrooms to Wysong Elementary School.
* Architectural Design Associates and Advanced Engineering Systems for new gymnasiums and other specialty classroom updates at Scott and Lux middle schools. The Scott project includes additional classrooms to ease overcrowding.
* Schemmer for specialty classroom updates at Northeast High School.
LPS staff must still negotiate contracts for the projects with those firms, which were selected based on the factors set out in the request for proposals.
The school board also approved three roofing projects that will be paid for with bond money set aside for ongoing infrastructure needs. They include: Clinton Elementary ($109,900), Hartley Elementary ($194,500) and Randolph Elementary ($288,329).
Despite school closings and other limitations caused by the pandemic, LPS has moved forward on other bond projects as well.
The Board of Education already approved a bid to grade land along Northwest 48th Street on the site for one of the two new high schools, as well as those for new bleachers in the Lincoln High gym and a roofing project at Southeast High School.
