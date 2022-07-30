LPS superintendent: Targeted masking approach appears to be 'new normal'

Lincoln Public Schools is entering its fourth pandemic school year, but the playbook officials are using to navigate COVID-19 this fall reflects a district that has learned to live with the virus.

On Friday, new Superintendent Paul Gausman unveiled the district's return-to-school plan, which spells out its pandemic procedures for the upcoming school year.

Students return to the classroom Aug. 15.

Gausman on Tuesday previewed release of the outline, saying the district would move ahead with any masking requirements on a building, program or classroom level.

After a school year of revolving rules surrounding masking, the superintendent said Friday he sees the new "targeted approach" as the way forward.

"I do suspect that this is the new normal for us for the time being," he said.

LPS worked in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to develop the new plan, which is relatively unchanged from the fourth quarter of last school year.

Other highlights include the way LPS notifies parents about COVID-19 cases in their child's schools. Previously, that information was emailed to families, but now it will be available as part of the district's online dashboard.

Staff and students will be asked to follow the same quarantine and isolation restrictions, which were loosened last winter just as a surge of cases driven by the omicron variant hit LPS particularly hard.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 are expected to stay home for five days from the date symptoms appear or the date the test was taken. Individuals who test positive can return on Day 6 if they're fever-free and symptoms have improved and wear a mask for five more days.

Students or staff identified as a close contact — someone who was within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 or more minutes — are expected to get tested and wear a mask for 10 days after the contact.

Gausman said the district does not have data on vaccinations to use in making masking decisions across the district should there be an outbreak. LPS does not ask for staff members' vaccination status, and parents are not required to report their child's COVID-19 vaccine status.

Universal masking, however, is not out of the question if conditions change, Gausman said.

"I wouldn't rule anything out at this time," he said. "If a strain comes forward that's a real change for us, we'll make the right decisions as counseled by the Health Department."