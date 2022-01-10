LPS Superintendent Steve Joel tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel announced Monday he has COVID-19.
Joel, who made the announcement by email and social media, told the Journal Star he tested positive last week and is experiencing minor symptoms as he works from home.
Joel, 67, is vaccinated and has received his booster shot.
"It is important for us to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public places to protect others," tweeted Joel.
Joel said he suspects he contracted the virus from a family gathering around New Year's Eve.
He will not be at Tuesday's LPS school board meeting but said he will be back in the office later this week.
Joel said he was surprised by the test result, adding that he and his wife have been "super careful" during the pandemic.
The news comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the district following holiday break as the more transmissible omicron variant sweeps through Lincoln.
Last week, 421 students tested positive, far surpassing the previous record of 235 the week of Nov. 28 and a peak of 143 last school year. A record 128 staff members also tested positive — the previous weekly high was 74 in November 2020.
On top of that, more than 1,250 students and 255 staff members were in quarantine last week.
So far this week, eight students and two staff members have tested positive, while 630 students and 149 staff are in quarantine.
Joel reiterated the need for masks and vaccines to keep schools open amid the ongoing surge.
"The key is to keep other people safe," Joel said.
Last week, LPS announced it would require masks for all after a countywide mask mandate expired last month.
Joel is in his 11th year at LPS and announced last September that he will retire at the end of the school year.
