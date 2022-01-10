LPS Superintendent Steve Joel tests positive for COVID-19

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel announced Monday he has COVID-19.

Joel, who made the announcement by email and social media, told the Journal Star he tested positive last week and is experiencing minor symptoms as he works from home.

Joel, 67, is vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

"It is important for us to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public places to protect others," tweeted Joel.

Joel said he suspects he contracted the virus from a family gathering around New Year's Eve.

He will not be at Tuesday's LPS school board meeting but said he will be back in the office later this week.

Joel said he was surprised by the test result, adding that he and his wife have been "super careful" during the pandemic.

The news comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the district following holiday break as the more transmissible omicron variant sweeps through Lincoln.