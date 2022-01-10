 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel tests positive for COVID-19
0 Comments
editor's pick

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some common myths about face masks and the truth about them.

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel announced Monday he has COVID-19.

Joel, who made the announcement by email and social media, told the Journal Star he tested positive last week and is experiencing minor symptoms as he works from home.

Steve Joel

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel

Joel, 67, is vaccinated and has received his booster shot.

"It is important for us to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public places to protect others," tweeted Joel.

LPS brings back all-school mask requirement amid concerns over post-holiday staffing shortage

Joel said he suspects he contracted the virus from a family gathering around New Year's Eve. 

He will not be at Tuesday's LPS school board meeting but said he will be back in the office later this week.

Joel said he was surprised by the test result, adding that he and his wife have been "super careful" during the pandemic.

The news comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the district following holiday break as the more transmissible omicron variant sweeps through Lincoln.

LPS proposes pay raise for bus drivers as shortages, delays persist

Last week, 421 students tested positive, far surpassing the previous record of 235 the week of Nov. 28 and a peak of 143 last school year. A record 128 staff members also tested positive — the previous weekly high was 74 in November 2020.

On top of that, more than 1,250 students and 255 staff members were in quarantine last week.

So far this week, eight students and two staff members have tested positive, while 630 students and 149 staff are in quarantine.

Many Nebraska teachers are stressed, overworked and want to quit, survey finds

Joel reiterated the need for masks and vaccines to keep schools open amid the ongoing surge.

"The key is to keep other people safe," Joel said.

Last week, LPS announced it would require masks for all after a countywide mask mandate expired last month.

Joel is in his 11th year at LPS and announced last September that he will retire at the end of the school year.

Citing vaccination levels, Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools

So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News