LPS superintendent promises to inform families of pandemic changes via weekly emails

Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel promised Tuesday to let parents and staff know about pandemic-related changes in weekly email updates, a response to upset parents that said school protocols for the pandemic were changed last week without formal notice.

“We do acknowledge ... we were a little hasty to put it on our website,” he said. “One of the things we pledge to do is to use those family messages and those staff messages, if we can, and the time is right, to put information out there as appropriately as we can.”

The protocols, which originally said LPS would go fully remote if the city's risk dial moved to red, or severe (it’s now in the high-orange, or high, range), changed to say LPS would work collaboratively with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to implement plans to address areas of concern.

Among the things officials learned, Joel said, is that just because the community risk dial went into the red zone doesn’t mean the schools were there, too. Now, the number of positive cases in schools is significantly lower than in the community, he said.