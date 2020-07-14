LPS superintendent: Masks are key to opening schools safely; wearing them will be enforced

“We’ll do everything we can to accommodate, but the expectation is we’re going to be holding school and we need teachers and staff in their roles."

Other points Joel made during the chamber speech:

* Elementary students will be “cohorted,” meaning grade levels will do things together in isolation from the rest of the school. Lunches will be socially distant, and “specials” such as music and art will be brought to students in their classrooms, rather than them going to a different classroom shared by all students.

* They’ll go outside as much as possible, where students can take “mask breaks.”

* In secondary schools, not all students will be in the hallways at the same time and teachers will monitor the hallways to make sure students keep masks on and are physically distancing.

* The only non-school personnel in the schools will be gifted and TeamMates mentors.

* No carnivals, open houses or other such gatherings. Joel noted comments from parents that students get together outside of school with no social distancing, but said school officials must control what they can.