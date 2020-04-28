LPS superintendent, execs freeze their salaries in face of tight budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Faced with the biggest state aid reduction in a decade and a pandemic, the Lincoln Public Schools superintendent and his executive team will freeze their salaries for the coming year.

“Prior to the pandemic we were dealing with a significant reduction in state aid and the pandemic exacerbated the uncertainty,” Superintendent Steve Joel said at the end of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“We want to recommend we take a salary freeze for next year. We think it’s the right thing to do. It’s not a lot of money but it puts us in a better position to control more of our destiny.”

Joel’s base salary for this year is $329,539; his total package including benefits is $383,001. The four members of his executive team make salaries ranging from $209,400 to $219,259.

Last year, each of them — including Joel — got pay raises of $4,400. Their total package raises ranged from 1.53% to 2.26% from the previous year.

The $4,400 in raises Joel and his executives got totaled $22,000 last year.

The school board Tuesday read a statement summarizing Joel's annual evaluation, praising his accomplishments for the year, including passage of a $290 million bond issue.