LPS superintendent, execs freeze their salaries in face of tight budget

Faced with the biggest state aid reduction in a decade and a pandemic, the Lincoln Public Schools superintendent and his executive team will freeze their salaries for the coming year.
“Prior to the pandemic we were dealing with a significant reduction in state aid and the pandemic exacerbated the uncertainty,” Superintendent Steve Joel said at the end of Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“We want to recommend we take a salary freeze for next year. We think it’s the right thing to do. It’s not a lot of money but it puts us in a better position to control more of our destiny.”
Joel’s base salary for this year is $329,539; his total package including benefits is $383,001. The four members of his executive team make salaries ranging from $209,400 to $219,259.
Last year, each of them — including Joel — got pay raises of $4,400. Their total package raises ranged from 1.53% to 2.26% from the previous year.
The $4,400 in raises Joel and his executives got totaled $22,000 last year.
The school board Tuesday read a statement summarizing Joel's annual evaluation, praising his accomplishments for the year, including passage of a $290 million bond issue.
Board members also praised his leadership during the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, saying his continued focus on student learning has been critical as the district shifted to remote learning.
Before the challenges presented by school closures, LPS was facing budget challenges: $15 million to $20 million less in state aid, a reality district officials said in February required reducing the number of jobs through attrition.
The number of teachers retiring or leaving for other reasons is larger than the positions the district needs to reduce, so it still is hiring new teachers, but it won’t add teachers to account for additional students.
And the budget concerns — and not filling open positions — means a shuffling of positions and teachers as school principals try to make their tighter budgets work.
The teachers union approved a two-year salary agreement last year, which means teachers get a 2.69% increase in salary and benefits in the coming year.
The other major funding source for the district is property tax revenue, and in recent years property valuations have climbed substantially.
“We think we’re in good shape going forward," Joel said Tuesday. "But we have some major challenges ahead of us."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.