LPS summer school switching to remote learning

Lincoln Public Schools students attending summer school will do so remotely, a change from earlier announced plans to hold classes in person with a later start date.

Summer school will now be held remotely from June 3 to July 6, and students will log on for classes at specific times, unlike the final quarter of remote learning for high school students, which allows students to do the work at their own pace.

Before the pandemic closed school doors across the country, LPS summer school — which in recent years has drawn more than 1,000 high school students — was scheduled to begin May 26.

After Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a health directive earlier this month saying all schools should remain closed until May 31, LPS announced it would move the start of summer school to June 10 in hopes it could hold classes at North Star High School as usual.

But last week, after Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said it seemed unlikely summer school would happen normally, LPS decided to plan for remote classes instead.

There will be a couple of other changes: LPS will waive tuition for all students within the district’s boundaries, including students from private high schools in Lincoln, but won’t accept students from nearby districts.