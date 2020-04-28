You are the owner of this article.
LPS summer school switching to remote learning
LPS summer school switching to remote learning

LPS Chromebook pickup

A stack of Chromebooks awaits pickup on March 17 as LPS pivoted to remote learning.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools students attending summer school will do so remotely, a change from earlier announced plans to hold classes in person with a later start date.

Summer school will now be held remotely from June 3 to July 6, and students will log on for classes at specific times, unlike the final quarter of remote learning for high school students, which allows students to do the work at their own pace.

Before the pandemic closed school doors across the country, LPS summer school — which in recent years has drawn more than 1,000 high school students — was scheduled to begin May 26.

After Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a health directive earlier this month saying all schools should remain closed until May 31, LPS announced it would move the start of summer school to June 10 in hopes it could hold classes at North Star High School as usual.

But last week, after Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said it seemed unlikely summer school would happen normally, LPS decided to plan for remote classes instead.

There will be a couple of other changes: LPS will waive tuition for all students within the district’s boundaries, including students from private high schools in Lincoln, but won’t accept students from nearby districts.

Typically, students eligible for free- and reduced-lunch can get tuition waivers, but this year no students will need to pay.

Another change from the way remote learning is happening during the traditional school year: Students taking summer school classes will need to log onto their Chromebooks to meet with teachers virtually during their scheduled class times. Teachers will use Zoom and Google Classroom, along with other electronic tools, to deliver instruction, according to a news release.

Students will receive a traditional letter grade for summer school classes, not the pass/fail system being used for the final quarter of the school year.

The same attendance policies will remain in effect for remote summer school: Students who miss five days of summer school, or three consecutive days, for any reason won’t get credit for that class.

Students who are more than 30 minutes late will be counted absent.

The district also will offer e-learning summer school classes, as it has in the past.

Students interested in taking summer school classes should go to the summer school website at home.lps.org/summerschool/ and fill out a form indicating their interest. LPS staff will then contact those students with instructions on how and when to register for classes. School counselors also can answer questions about summer school.

Students without internet access can get hot spots from LPS, according to a message sent home to parents.

