LPS summer school start time delayed
Lincoln Public Schools will delay the start of summer school for high school students until June 10, with the hope that in-person classes can be held as usual.

Summer school was supposed to start on May 27, but because of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- including closing all schools until May 31 -- district officials changed the start date.

Summer school will run through July 23 with a break for students July 3-6. If the current health directives remain in place and LPS can’t hold in-person classes, the district will continue with remote learning through the summer, said associate superintendent Matt Larson.

Officials are still working out details related to summer programming for elementary and middle school students.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

