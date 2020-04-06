LPS summer school start time delayed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln Public Schools will delay the start of summer school for high school students until June 10, with the hope that in-person classes can be held as usual.

Summer school was supposed to start on May 27, but because of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus -- including closing all schools until May 31 -- district officials changed the start date.

Summer school will run through July 23 with a break for students July 3-6. If the current health directives remain in place and LPS can’t hold in-person classes, the district will continue with remote learning through the summer, said associate superintendent Matt Larson.

Officials are still working out details related to summer programming for elementary and middle school students.

