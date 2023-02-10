There will be at least one contested race for Lincoln Board of Education at the ballot box this spring.

Emmy Pollen, a substitute at Lincoln Public Schools, filed this week to run for the District 2 seat being vacated by Connie Duncan.

Duncan said last fall she would not run for reelection after two terms representing the district that covers portions of south-central and southeast Lincoln.

Instead, Duncan is co-chairing the campaign of Piyush Srivastav, a Lincoln businessman who announced his intention to run in October.

Srivastav is a registered Democrat while Pollen is a Republican, although the election is officially nonpartisan.

Pollen said she decided to run when she found her opponent was running uncontested.

"I just thought people deserved a choice," she said.

A native of Minnesota, Pollen moved to Lincoln from Burlington, Iowa, about five years ago so her husband, Rick, could pursue work as a chaplain at Bryan Health. They bought a century-old fixer-upper in the Near South neighborhood and have served as foster parents.

Pollen earned her bachelor's degree in intercultural studies from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota.

For the past couple of years, Pollen has worked as a substitute at LPS, filling in as a teacher, para, bus associate and nutrition services worker. Pollen has also worked as a preschool teacher and special-education para and has served in overseas orphanages.

She said her job allows her to "actually be in the schools" and see the conditions.

Among her priorities are transparency in curriculum, parental rights and treating teachers better without raising taxes.

"Teachers are burning out like crazy."

School employees are not allowed to run for school board in Lincoln, but that rule does not apply to substitutes, according to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office. Pollen would not have to forfeit her job if elected, the office said Friday.

Both District 4 incumbent Annie Mumgaard and District 6's Bob Rauner have filed for reelection in the other two board races on the 2023 ballot. They are currently running uncontested.

Challengers have until March 1 to file. The top two vote-getters in each district in the April 4 primary advance to the May 2 general election.

