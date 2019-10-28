The top 3% of Lincoln Public Schools' graduating classes of 2021 won’t be singled out, the first students affected by the district’s decision to do away with class rank recognition.
The district made the decision in 2017, starting with that year’s freshman class, a group that will be seniors next school year.
High-achieving students in that class will instead be recognized as graduating with distinction, great distinction and highest distinction, a system similar to what many colleges use.
LPS officials are following a national trend in doing away with class rank recognition, a distinction that's hard to compare to other schools or districts and one that officials say fosters unhealthy competition between students.
In the race to make the top 3%, highly competitive students often ignore taking non-weighted classes — such as orchestra or choir — despite an interest they may have, opting instead for weighted classes that will improve their GPA.
Fewer colleges are requiring class rank for admission or scholarships.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for instance, requires students be in the top half of their high school class or have an ACT score of at least 20 to be admitted, but an academic committee will consider transcripts of students who don’t meet either of those criteria.
The impending change at LPS caught the attention of parent Owen Jensen, a morning anchor at Lincoln’s KLKN-TV.
He spoke at a recent school board meeting, lamenting the lack of recognition for his child and others and imploring the school board to reinstate recognition for class rank.
To address his concerns, district officials made a slight change to the new policy.
Instead of honoring students each semester who are in the top 3% of their class, honor roll will now include the same recognition classifications as those for graduation. So students, will either be recognized for making honor roll, honor roll with distinction, honor roll with high distinction, and honor roll with highest distinction.
“I think he did bring to our attention some unintended consequences (of the decision to eliminate class rank), which is something we have now addressed,” Associate Superintendent of Instruction Matt Larson said.
Class rank, though, will be gone, unless required for a post-secondary institution’s application process. In those cases, LPS will provide documentation of class rank to the colleges, but students or parents won’t be able to access the information, Larson said.
Starting next year, graduating seniors with a cumulative weighted GPA of 3.75 to 3.99 will graduate with distinction; those with GPAs between 4.0 and 4.249 with great distinction; and those at 4.25 and above with highest distinction.