LPS students accounted for 14% of Lancaster County's coronavirus cases last week

Hours after the Health Department's announcement, speakers who supported the move flocked to Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting, far outnumbering any opponents.

"It really is about protecting the kids, protecting the staff, protecting our community and our health care system," said Kevin Reichmuth, a pulmonologist at Bryan Health, one of multiple doctors to speak Tuesday. "I hate this mask, I really do. ... but it really is the most effective way immediately until we get enough people vaccinated to protect (students)."

John Rehm, an LPS parent who is married to a teacher, supports masks, saying they protect his young son and his friends and classmates. He urged the board to go even further by mandating COVID vaccines.

"I think there's a less vocal majority in this community who supports these public health measures," Rehm said.

Superintendent Steve Joel told board members Lincoln can become a leader in Nebraska by beating back the delta variant. Like many, he too wishes for a more normal school year, but said it's important not to disrupt in-person learning.