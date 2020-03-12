You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPS 'strongly considering' closing next week; final decision to come Friday
View Comments
breaking editor's pick

LPS 'strongly considering' closing next week; final decision to come Friday

LPS district office

Lincoln Public Schools district office. 

 Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Public Schools officials are “strongly considering” keeping school closed after this week’s spring break ends but will wait to make a final decision after officials meet Friday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Joel said Thursday.

First, they’ll attend a governor’s news conference scheduled for Friday morning, where Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt will discuss guidance for school closings in light of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We want to do the right thing,” Joel said. “We understand this is not a decision we can take lightly.”

The last word from LPS officials in a family messages sent Wednesday was that school was still planned for next week, but that they’d update families Friday.

In the meantime, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it would cancel classes next week, ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break, and will continue classes online after break until the end of the semester. Hours later, numerous other area colleges announced they’d also shift to online classes.

UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week

And by 6 p.m. Thursday, Omaha Public Schools announced it would remain closed next week, following its spring break, and a number of Omaha-area schools announced they’d close Friday, a day before their spring break.

In Lincoln on Thursday, LPS administrators met with Omaha area schools, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, state officials, the governor and officials from the Nebraska Department of Education.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to have thoughtful conversations about important decisions regarding the health and safety of our communities,” said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

Joel said they’re weighing numerous factors, including the impact to families, businesses and the economy, and the effect on kids who might be home alone or not get the meals they depend on at school.

They’re also weighing how families who have traveled over spring break — as well as students from three high schools who went on music trips to Hawaii, Florida and New York City — might affect the possible spread of the virus. Another consideration: 18% of the LPS staff is over 60 years of age, a group more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

“We are working on this 24-7, looking at up sides and down sides,” he said. “I realize the weight of this, but at the end of the day, we take care of our kids and take care of our families.”

As of Thursday evening, there were 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, nine in Douglas County and one from Crofton, a student who attended a girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln. No cases have been identified in Lincoln or Lancaster County.

Child care providers are among those trying to follow local health department recommendations and figure out how to handle the possible impact of school closings.

Were LPS to close, families of school-aged children would likely need care, but staffing at child care centers could also be affected, said Julia Garrison, director of Trinity Child Care at Village Garden. Centers often hire college students to work part-time and UNL is now asking them to go home. Many child care teachers also have students in school, so if it closed they’d need to find care, she said.

Child care providers had a web conference with local health department officials Thursday, and are following their guidance, which at this point does not recommend closing. 

In a span of six hours Thursday, local businesses donated more than 14,000 reusable plastic bags to LPS, which asked for donations so it could package Chromebooks for second through fifth graders to take home if the district closes.

LPS plans to download two weeks of review materials onto student Chromebooks if necessary. Younger students have Chromebooks but keep them at school.

LPS puts together review materials as part of plan for virus-related school closings

Sixth through 12th graders have their Chromebooks at home and were LPS to decide to stay closed after spring break, it would have to come up with a plan to download the review materials onto the computers for those students who don’t have internet access.

The Food Bank of Lincoln, which has backpack programs, food markets or food pantries in 54 LPS schools, would try to continue serving those schools on a similar schedule they now follow if schools close, said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank’s community engagement director.

They’re still working out details, but would like to distribute food bags at the LPS school sites, though it may not be inside the schools, she said.

The Food Bank has changed the way it distributes food in an effort to protect clients, staff and volunteers, putting food bags together for families to pick up, rather than letting families go to pantries to pick their own items.

“There will be more prepared food bags rather than client choice,” Kumke said. “It reduces client choice but it increases public health.”

Prior to Thursday, seven public schools had closed to slow the spread of the virus: Bancroft-Rosalie, Crofton, Fremont, Hartington-Newcastle, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Plattsmouth. Private schools in Fremont, Hartington, Crofton and Omaha also have closed. 

UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week
LPS puts together review materials as part of plan for virus-related school closings

Latest Nebraska updates

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News