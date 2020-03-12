LPS 'strongly considering' closing next week; final decision to come Friday

Lincoln Public Schools officials are “strongly considering” keeping school closed after this week’s spring break ends but will wait to make a final decision after officials meet Friday afternoon, Superintendent Steve Joel said Thursday.
First, they’ll attend a governor’s news conference scheduled for Friday morning, where Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt will discuss guidance for school closings in light of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“We want to do the right thing,” Joel said. “We understand this is not a decision we can take lightly.”
The last word from LPS officials in a family messages sent Wednesday was that school was still planned for next week, but that they’d update families Friday.
In the meantime, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it would cancel classes next week, ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break, and will continue classes online after break until the end of the semester. Hours later, numerous other area colleges announced they’d also shift to online classes.
And by 6 p.m. Thursday, Omaha Public Schools announced it would remain closed next week, following its spring break, and a number of Omaha-area schools announced they’d close Friday, a day before their spring break.
In Lincoln on Thursday, LPS administrators met with Omaha area schools, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, state officials, the governor and officials from the Nebraska Department of Education.
“This is part of an ongoing effort to have thoughtful conversations about important decisions regarding the health and safety of our communities,” said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
Joel said they’re weighing numerous factors, including the impact to families, businesses and the economy, and the effect on kids who might be home alone or not get the meals they depend on at school.
They’re also weighing how families who have traveled over spring break — as well as students from three high schools who went on music trips to Hawaii, Florida and New York City — might affect the possible spread of the virus. Another consideration: 18% of the LPS staff is over 60 years of age, a group more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
“We are working on this 24-7, looking at up sides and down sides,” he said. “I realize the weight of this, but at the end of the day, we take care of our kids and take care of our families.”
As of Thursday evening, there were 10 confirmed coronavirus cases, nine in Douglas County and one from Crofton, a student who attended a girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln. No cases have been identified in Lincoln or Lancaster County.
Child care providers are among those trying to follow local health department recommendations and figure out how to handle the possible impact of school closings.
Were LPS to close, families of school-aged children would likely need care, but staffing at child care centers could also be affected, said Julia Garrison, director of Trinity Child Care at Village Garden. Centers often hire college students to work part-time and UNL is now asking them to go home. Many child care teachers also have students in school, so if it closed they’d need to find care, she said.
Child care providers had a web conference with local health department officials Thursday, and are following their guidance, which at this point does not recommend closing.
In a span of six hours Thursday, local businesses donated more than 14,000 reusable plastic bags to LPS, which asked for donations so it could package Chromebooks for second through fifth graders to take home if the district closes.
LPS plans to download two weeks of review materials onto student Chromebooks if necessary. Younger students have Chromebooks but keep them at school.
Sixth through 12th graders have their Chromebooks at home and were LPS to decide to stay closed after spring break, it would have to come up with a plan to download the review materials onto the computers for those students who don’t have internet access.
The Food Bank of Lincoln, which has backpack programs, food markets or food pantries in 54 LPS schools, would try to continue serving those schools on a similar schedule they now follow if schools close, said Michaella Kumke, the Food Bank’s community engagement director.
They’re still working out details, but would like to distribute food bags at the LPS school sites, though it may not be inside the schools, she said.
The Food Bank has changed the way it distributes food in an effort to protect clients, staff and volunteers, putting food bags together for families to pick up, rather than letting families go to pantries to pick their own items.
“There will be more prepared food bags rather than client choice,” Kumke said. “It reduces client choice but it increases public health.”
Prior to Thursday, seven public schools had closed to slow the spread of the virus: Bancroft-Rosalie, Crofton, Fremont, Hartington-Newcastle, Logan View, Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Plattsmouth. Private schools in Fremont, Hartington, Crofton and Omaha also have closed.
Latest Nebraska updates
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Letters will be sent to school districts to encourage them to postpone school visits to the Capitol until next year.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
'It's really hard:' Concordia women's attempt at another national title stopped by growing coronavirus concerns
The news was heartbreaking for a team that had its sights set on defending its Division II national championship.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Douglas County, bringing the Nebraska total to 10, officia…
The scene: Players miss playing in front of big crowds at state tournament, but happy to get the opportunity to play
Due to coronavirus risks, there was a different kind of feel around Pinnacle Bank Arena to open the boys state basketball tournament.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed plans for Blake Shelton, the Lumineers and Dan + Shay.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations as state records fourth positive COVID-19 test
Health officials confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Douglas County late Tuesday.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
"This is not something that's made up," Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a news conference. "We need people to take it seriously."
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
Staff briefed the media Friday on the plan Bryan has in place and the steps it's taken to prepare for a local case.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist