LPS 'strongly considering' closing next week; final decision to come Friday

In Lincoln on Thursday, LPS administrators met with Omaha area schools, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, state officials, the governor and officials from the Nebraska Department of Education.

“This is part of an ongoing effort to have thoughtful conversations about important decisions regarding the health and safety of our communities,” said LPS Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

Joel said they’re weighing numerous factors, including the impact to families, businesses and the economy, and the effect on kids who might be home alone or not get the meals they depend on at school.

They’re also weighing how families who have traveled over spring break — as well as students from three high schools who went on music trips to Hawaii, Florida and New York City — might affect the possible spread of the virus. Another consideration: 18% of the LPS staff is over 60 years of age, a group more vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

“We are working on this 24-7, looking at up sides and down sides,” he said. “I realize the weight of this, but at the end of the day, we take care of our kids and take care of our families.”