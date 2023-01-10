 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LPS still on track to stay within $290M bond budget, but construction challenges remain

  • Updated
We go behind the scenes to see how a Lincoln Public Schools central kitchen prepare cinnamon rolls for students. Photographed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lincoln Northeast High School.

Nearly three years after voters approved a Lincoln Public Schools bond issue that included big-ticket items like two new high schools, the district is entering the homestretch of the $290 million program. 

And, as it stands now, LPS is on track to complete the projects included in that price tag, despite inflation and ongoing supply chain and workforce challenges.

Park Middle School, 1.10

Ali Al-Mohammed, 17, kicks a soccer ball after school on Tuesday in front of Park Middle School. Renovations at Park that were part of the 2020 bond issue included a new cafeteria space.

"Right now, I would say we're very close to 90% complete in terms of projects bid," said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. "And right now, I would say we're still under our net number where we need to be by a couple of million (dollars)." 

But it's too early to tell if the district will be in the same position once the remaining bond projects -- which vary from classroom renovations to general infrastructure work -- are bid out in the months ahead.

The challenges of staying within budget were evident Tuesday when the Lincoln Board of Education granted bids to BIC Construction of Lincoln for two projects that came in over original cost estimates. 

They include a cafeteria expansion at Mickle Middle School and classroom enhancements and parking lot renovations at Lincoln Southeast High School.

The Mickle project, which also includes extending the school's drop-off lane further west onto North 67th Street, will cost $2.6 million while the winning bid for Southeast's work came in at $3.1 million.

LPS was able to get some of its major projects out of the way before March 2020 — including the new high schools — which allowed the district to accrue savings before the pandemic hit, wreaking havoc on the supply chain and labor market — and driving up construction costs.

Of the 90% of projects bid so far, 20% have come in above original estimates but still within the overall working budget. Part of the increase in costs is attributable to what officials call "scope creep" — unforeseen changes to the design of a project.

"Our goal is to end up net zero, so to speak, or less," he said. "To get that accomplished is going to be a pretty remarkable story."

But to get there may require some creativity on LPS' end.

The district still has to bid out a number of Tier 1 projects — work prioritized under the bond, which included things as varied as indoor air quality overhauls at schools and the construction of new buildings.

Lincoln Northwest High School and Robinson Elementary opened this past fall, while Standing Bear High School in southeast Lincoln will open in August.

The remaining Tier 1 work includes early childhood education space, general infrastructure improvements and remaining classroom enhancements at existing high schools and middle schools.

The district has also identified additional projects cut from the bond wish list — considered Tier 2 or Tier 3 — that are currently unfunded but could move forward with any bond savings. 

To come within budget on all Tier 1 work may mean tweaking projects, including using alternative materials and construction methods, Wieskamp said.

But, "we don't want to shortchange those things," he said.

Lanny Boswell, a member of the board's planning committee, said not scaling back the scope of projects and staying within the $290 million price tag promised to voters is important.

"Given all of the chaos of the supply chain and such, I think we're still in a good position in that we're having the conversation about the work that we've promised, the $290 million we promised," Boswell said. "We haven't yet had to break into those difficult conversations of where do we reduce scope or go to find funding above the $290 million."

Barb Baier, another member of the planning committee, emphasized the importance of delivering on projects contained in the bond proposal.

"In my mind, since we do have bond proceeds and we have made promises to the public, we have to keep our promises," Baier said. 

The Mickle and Southeast projects approved Tuesday include the latest in a series of renovations of career and technical education and family consumer science classrooms that each middle and high school will eventually receive.

At Southeast, the district is also planning on reconfiguring the primary student parking lot to add a drop-off lane and close off one of the three entrances onto Van Dorn Street to ease traffic.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack

