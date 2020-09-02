 Skip to main content
LPS spent $2.6 million on coronavirus response in 2019-20 fiscal year
LPS spent $2.6 million on coronavirus response in 2019-20 fiscal year

LPS district office

Lincoln Public Schools district office. 

 Journal Star file photo

The coronavirus pandemic racked up $2.6 million in additional expenses at Lincoln Public Schools for the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended Monday, the district said.

The majority of those costs were paid for through the $6.2 million LPS received in federal CARES Act spending.

Half of the money LPS spent to finish out the 2020 spring semester -- $1.3 million -- went toward keeping staff on the payroll, the district said.

LPS also spent nearly $678,000 on educational technology, including internet hot spots, learning packets, document cameras for classrooms and bags to provide supplies to students.

Personal protective equipment and medical supplies, including face coverings, thermometers, face shields, gowns and gloves, cost LPS $391,000, while fees for legal expenses, interpreters for classrooms and other miscellaneous expenses totaled more than $211,000.

Finally, LPS spent nearly $64,000 on cleaning supplies -- wipes, spray bottles, sprayers, paper towels, and other items -- as part of its response to COVID-19.

The district anticipates spending in similar areas this school year, communications coordinator Jason Keese said in an email, with those funds coming from LPS' CARES Act allotment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

