The Lincoln Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday officially setting its tax rate, which will generate nearly $292 million in property taxes to fund its 2019-20 budget.
The official request, the final step in the annual budget process, is required by state law.
LPS comprises more than 60% of a Lincoln homeowner's tax bill.
The LPS budget is paid for primarily by property taxes and state aid, although it gets a substantial amount of federal funds and has money coming from several other sources.
Of that $291.8 million in property tax revenue, $249.5 million of it will be used to fund the district’s $458.3 million operating budget approved last month.
The 3.3% increase over the current year’s budget is driven primarily by salary increases, more teachers and three additional early childhood classrooms.
The remaining $42.3 million in property tax revenue will help make bond payments. The district is repaying bond debt from 1999, 2006 and 2014 bond issues approved by voters, a federal bond program and money it's putting into the building fund for land purchases.
In addition to about $133 million in state aid and property tax revenue, the district will use about $1.5 million from its cash reserve to fund its general fund budget.
Last year, several years of booming enrollment culminated in a nearly $20 million increase in state aid. But district officials, in turn, anticipated the 9% reduction this year and prepared by putting $7.4 million into the cash reserve.
The tax rate for the general fund budget will remain at $1.04 per $100 of assessed property valuation — a cent below the state-mandated lid.
The total tax levy to support LPS services is $1.238 per $100 of valuation, including the general fund levy, a 1.5-cent levy to support the Educational Service Unit; and a combined levy of 18.3 cents to pay off bond debt and add money to the building fund.
In a separate meeting Tuesday, the board approved a second resolution setting the Education Service Unit's tax rate to fund its $15 million budget.
The ESU handles much of the district’s professional development, assessment and evaluation work.
To support LPS — including the ESU — the owner of a $184,800 home will pay $2,288 in taxes to LPS, about $2 less than this year — assuming the owner's property valuation didn’t change.
However, many homeowners will likely see an increase in their property valuation — and so also in their tax bill — because of the revaluations in Lancaster County.