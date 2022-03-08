LPS selects one of its own to lead district athletics program

J.J. Toczek, the athletic director at Lincoln Southeast High School for the past nine years, will move to the district office next school year as the Lincoln Public Schools director of athletics and activities.

The promotion was announced Tuesday in a news release.

Toczek replaces Kathi Wieskamp, who is retiring at the end of the school year. Wieskamp was the athletic director at Southeast before moving to the district office in 2013.

Toczek was this week named a regional athletic director of the year by the Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. The Grand Island native began his career as a teacher at Mickle and Irving middle schools and an assistant volleyball coach at Lincoln Northeast.

Before returning to LPS in 2013, Toczek spent 10 years as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator at Papillion-La Vista.

As LPS athletic director, Toczek will work closely with the ADs at the district's six existing high schools and Northwest and Standing Bear high schools set to open over the next two years.

“Immediately he faces some big challenges in bringing us out of the pandemic and starting up programs at two new high schools, while continuing the competitiveness of our existing schools,” said John Neal, LPS associate superintendent for general administration, “but his previous work has demonstrated that he will provide strong, steady and thoughtful leadership that will provide students with the tools for incredible success.”

Toczek will begin his new duties on July 1.

