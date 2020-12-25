LPS security director asked to consult with California district after school shooting

After a student walked into a high school in southern California last year, pulled a gun out of his backpack and started shooting, the Lincoln Public Schools director of security flew west to help review the district’s safety plans.
Joe Wright, a former police captain who joined LPS after a 27-year career with the Lincoln Police Department, is active in the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals and speaks nationally on threat assessment in schools, but that was his first foray into consulting after a shooting.
“You don’t want tragedies to happen, but getting asked to help was important to me,” he said.
It was a way to help, and also reevaluate just how prepared Lincoln is to both prevent and react to such a tragedy.
On Nov. 14, 2019, Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow’s 16th birthday, the high school junior pulled a .45-caliber handgun out of his backpack and opened fire for 16 seconds in the open quad area of Saugus High School.
He shot five students, killing two, then shot and killed himself.
Saugus is an affluent high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
District officials called on Patrick Prince, associate vice provost and chief threat-assessment officer at the University of Southern California, to review their safety protocols and make recommendations.
He tapped Wright, who he knows from the threat-assessment association, to join him, along with Ben Kallin, a threat-assessment officer at USC.
“Joe was one of the first people I thought of,” Prince said. “He’s thoughtful, he looks at the big picture.”
Wright went to California three times within six months of the shooting. Part of the work involved listening to the concerns of parents and students involved.
“Intellectually you can know how this impacts a community, but until you stand in the middle of a group of parents who lived through it ... it puts a whole different, massive amount of gut-check into the whole thing.”
The three-member team made recommendations based on best practices, but didn’t delve into what happened that morning, Wright said.
Wright has created a threat-assessment system at LPS that involves a team — including a police officer and social worker — that reviews concerns involving students and develops safety plans. The district has set up a “safe to say” system, where students, staff or parents can leave information about behavior that concerns them. The system is part of a larger, districtwide behavioral system aimed at helping all students.
LPS — and the University of Nebraska, where Mario Scalora, one of the nation’s top experts in threat assessment, works — is one of the few places that really “gets it” when it comes to threat assessment, Prince said.
While threat-assessment teams are becoming more common, LPS and the University of Nebraska — along with USC — are among just a few places that understand that getting involved earlier is the best way to prevent tragedies, Prince said.
People engage in concerning behavior months and sometimes years before they reach the point of opening fire at school or the workplace, he said.
“If you get involved early, identify potential challenges early, you have a much better chance of success," he said.
Many threat-assessment programs are focused more specifically on direct threats, and while a person making a threat could be arrested, kicked out of school or even hospitalized, that may not solve the problem, Prince said.
Getting involved earlier and addressing whatever the problem is — maybe a student needs tutoring or mentoring or some kind of intervention involving the family, he said, can help keep a situation from getting worse.
Those were among the recommendations the team made to California school officials, he said.
The district had a good safety plan, but the consultants offered a variety of other recommendations, from bringing in trained school resource officers, enhancing perimeter security and creating a “robust” parent and visitor management system.
Wright said the consulting experience made him think about LPS’s “safe to say” system — and how important it is to promote it correctly, so that students and staff see it as a way to help kids, not get them in trouble.
“If you support all students and keep all students healthy, you’ll never know if you prevented (a shooting),” he said. “That’s the kind of prevention we like to do.”
