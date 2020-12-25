LPS security director asked to consult with California district after school shooting

He tapped Wright, who he knows from the threat-assessment association, to join him, along with Ben Kallin, a threat-assessment officer at USC.

“Joe was one of the first people I thought of,” Prince said. “He’s thoughtful, he looks at the big picture.”

Wright went to California three times within six months of the shooting. Part of the work involved listening to the concerns of parents and students involved.

“Intellectually you can know how this impacts a community, but until you stand in the middle of a group of parents who lived through it ... it puts a whole different, massive amount of gut-check into the whole thing.”

The three-member team made recommendations based on best practices, but didn’t delve into what happened that morning, Wright said.

Wright has created a threat-assessment system at LPS that involves a team — including a police officer and social worker — that reviews concerns involving students and develops safety plans. The district has set up a “safe to say” system, where students, staff or parents can leave information about behavior that concerns them. The system is part of a larger, districtwide behavioral system aimed at helping all students.