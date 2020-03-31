LPS secondary students will go to pass/fail system for last quarter

Students taking e-learning classes will follow the same grading system, and LPS ramped up its online classes for seniors who might need them to graduate.

District officials are still working through how grades will work for elementary school students.

In addition to allowing administrators to work through the details of remote learning for 42,000 students across the city, the two weeks of review last week and this week gives students an opportunity to catch up on missing work from third quarter, Larson said.

Teachers have been working with seniors who had failing or incomplete grades in an effort to help them get ready to graduate, Larson said, but all students have until April 10 to work with teachers to turn in missing assignments or do other work to raise their third-quarter grades.

Equity issues are a top concern, Larson said. Not all families have reliable internet access, special education students won't have the same support as they did at school, it is difficult to ensure academic integrity in a learning situation so different and students can no longer stay after school or pop in to see a teacher at lunch to get help.

That’s why administrators landed on the pass-fail system, Larson said.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member