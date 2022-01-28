LPS school board upholds firing of Lincoln Southeast teacher

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education upheld the firing of a Lincoln Southeast High School teacher who officials say violated district policy by not reporting a prior arrest and misusing sick leave.

The board voted 6-0 on Tuesday to terminate the contract of Sasha Reeks, a social studies teacher who has worked at Southeast since 2011.

Reeks appealed her termination, and the case was heard before an independent hearing officer last month, who recommended that the board uphold the decision.

According to the hearing officer's findings, Reeks was initially fired in September after a series of incidents, beginning with her arrest for public intoxication at a Council Bluffs, Iowa, casino in August, which she did not report to the district. Reeks was never charged.

Then, on Sept. 17, officials say Reeks used sick leave to go to a bar and drink alcohol. When an employee tipped off administrators at Lincoln Southeast, Principal Tanner Penrod and another official went to the bar. Reeks approached the two officials, and Penrod claimed that Reeks then brandished a pocket knife, which Penrod perceived as a threat.

Lawyers representing LPS and Reeks presented arguments during a nearly two-hour special meeting before the board Tuesday.

Greg Perry, an attorney representing the district, said the incidents constituted violations of board policies that require certificated staff to report certain arrests the next business day and prohibit misuse of sick leave.

But Reeks' attorney, Nicholas Welding, painted a more complex picture of the case, pointing to an investigation into a toxic work environment within the social studies department at Southeast and Reeks' mental health struggles.

Welding said his client described a "locker-room type" environment in a male-dominated department, in which teachers would often brag about their sex lives, swear and make frequent jokes focused on a person's sexual orientation. Drinking was a big part of this culture, her lawyer said, including at school-sponsored events like golf tournaments and luncheons.

Welding said his client was a participant in this culture until she was sexually assaulted in 2016, which had a "significant impact" on her mental health.

Said Welding: "Not only did (Reeks’) view of the world change, but her view of the culture within the social studies department changed as well."

Reeks brought general concerns to officials at Southeast and LPS, Welding said, which led to coworkers vilifying her and caused further emotional distress.

Eventually, Reeks filed a more specific complaint under Title VII — a federal law that protects employees against discrimination based on certain characteristics like race and sex — with Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

This sparked a months-long investigation last summer that ultimately culminated in multiple Southeast teachers — including Reeks — being disciplined.

Welding argued the harassment also violated Title IX — another federal law that protects from discrimination based on sex — and concluded the board should reassign Reeks within the district.

Perry argued that the issues at Southeast are not connected to the incidents in question, an assessment the hearing officer made as well.

Welding, on the other hand, said the district was overzealous in tracking Reeks to a bar on her day off. He said Penrod and the other administrator stayed for an hour and a half "surveilling" Reeks. Welding also said officials hired a private investigator that day to surreptitiously strike up a conversation with Reeks.

Reeks also did not intend to make Penrod feel threatened, her attorney argued — she had the pocket knife because she had been tearing down boxes and fidgets with objects when she's nervous, he said.

Welding also said the day in question was the first time Reeks used sick leave because she had run out of discretionary days off, under which her actions would not have constituted misuse of leave. Reeks' therapist had also recommended Reeks leave the house that day and socialize, her lawyer said.

As far as the Council Bluffs arrest, Welding said Reeks didn't think she needed to report it: Since she was never breathalyzed, the charge was later dismissed and expunged from her record.

But Perry said the incidents were a breach of "significant" board policy, and that the hearing officer, plus officials at LPS and Southeast, agreed that Reeks should be fired.

The board deliberated in closed session for nearly an hour before ultimately deciding to uphold Reeks' termination. Board member Barb Baier was not at Tuesday's meeting.

