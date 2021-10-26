 Skip to main content
LPS school board narrows list of superintendent search firms to two
LPS school board narrows list of superintendent search firms to two

The Lincoln Board of Education moved closer to identifying a search firm to help find Lincoln Public Schools' next superintendent.

The board narrowed its list of potential search firms to two during a work session before Tuesday night's regular meeting.

Six search firms — all based in the Midwest — sent proposals to the board over the past few weeks, outlining how they would conduct a search to identify candidates to succeed Steve Joel, who announced last month he will retire as superintendent at the end of the school year.

Out of those six, only two made the cut, with the board aiming to select a search firm sometime next month, said board member Kathy Danek, who is facilitating the superintendent search meetings.

Here are the two finalists and their estimated cost (fees do not include candidate expenses):

* Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, Schaumburg, Illinois, $37,500.

* McPherson & Jacobson, Omaha, $42,600.

Joel, who does consulting work for McPherson & Jacobson, said previously he would not be involved in the formal search process, and board member Don Mayhew emphasized the board would "bend over backward" to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

Ray and Associates, which conducted the search that culminated in Joel's hiring, was among the four not selected. Millard Public Schools, which is conducting its own search after Superintendent Jim Sutfin last week announced he will retire, hired Ray and Associates on Monday.

Board President Connie Duncan and board member Bob Rauner were not at Tuesday's work session.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

