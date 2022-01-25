LPS school board names four finalists for superintendent

That input then was summarized in a 22-page leadership profile report -- essentially a road map for finding the ideal candidate -- presented to the board at its Jan. 11 meeting.

The board will interview the four finalists on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 and each candidate will meet with students, staff, parents and community members.

The public also is invited to hear from each candidate at public town halls Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at LPS district office, which will also be livestreamed. There will be no public comment at the meetings, but an online survey will be available.

Wilson, a Lincoln native, is a graduate of Lincoln High and previously served as the superintendent of the Oakland Unified School District in California. In 2017, he became the chancellor of the 48,000-student school system in Washington, D.C., but was forced to resign after a little more than a year amid controversy over the district's competitive school lottery process.