The Lincoln Board of Education got a long-awaited report on the building needs of the district Tuesday — a document it will use as a basis for a potential bond issue next year.
The Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee — consisting of about 100 community members, staff and students — made a variety of recommendations, including building two smaller high schools, two K-8 schools and three elementary schools.
The price tag of the recommendations, which cover everything from early childhood education to new high school athletic complexes, is $461 million.
That’s $91 million more than the top priorities identified earlier by the district and $171 million to $210 million more than the district could spend without raising the tax rate.
However, the committee also recommended floating a bond issue that would not require raising the $16.1 cent tax rate now levied to pay off existing bond debt.
To do that, district officials timed the bond issue to coincide with a point where some of the existing bond debt will be paid off, so that the district could float a new bond issue for between $250 million-$290 million at the existing tax rate.
“I know we have our work cut out for us,” said board member Don Mayhew. “As we are looking at the list, nothing jumps out at me as low-hanging fruit, something easy to mark off.”
Building new high schools is almost certain to be among the board’s priorities because the six existing high schools are overcrowded. Last year, five of the six had more than 2,000 students. Lincoln East was expecting more than 2,300 this fall, Lincoln High more than 2,400.
The advisory committee recommended building two smaller high schools — one in northwest Lincoln and the other in southeast Lincoln.
Each school would hold 1,000 students but would have core facilities such as gymnasiums and cafeterias large enough to handle 2,000 students. That would make adding classrooms later on to accommodate 2,000 students less expensive.
Another recommendation: three new elementary schools, one in northeast Lincoln (east of 84th Street and north of O Street), one in southeast Lincoln (south of Rokeby Road and east of 56th Street), and one in northwest Lincoln (north of Superior Street and west of 40th Street).
In addition, the committee recommended building two K-8 schools — one south of Yankee Hill Road and west of 56th Street, the other north of I-80 and west of the Lincoln Airport.
The cost of those recommendations alone total $291 million.
But there are others, including:
* New athletic complexes at each of the new high school sites. One would be used for soccer in the spring and softball in the fall; the other for football in the fall and track and baseball in the spring. To ensure equity with existing high schools, the committee recommends adding synthetic turf to all existing high school fields and upgrading concession stands and restrooms. (Cost: $25 million). * Eight classroom additions for half-day childhood classes at existing schools and building an early childhood center, characterized as a long-term goal by the committee. ($17 million). * Major indoor air-quality projects at Everett Elementary and Park Middle schools. ($48 million).
* Adding focus program space at existing high schools as part of a recommendation to include focus programs at new and existing high schools rather than at separate locations. ($4 million). * Updating art, family consumer science, technology and science classrooms at existing middle and high schools ($12 million).
The committee’s recommendations include a number of priorities not identified by district officials in their preliminary 10-year-plan update, including the early childhood classrooms, adding focus programs to existing high schools and K-8 schools.
Nick Cusick, co-chair of the committee, said equity was a big theme that ran through discussions and the group strived to reach consensus on the recommendations.
“We believe the superintendent wanted us to recommend specific projects, although the board will ultimately have to decide which ones make sense,” he said.
Cusick said committee members are willing to meet with the school board as it works through the report to discuss their recommendations and rationale.
The school board will plan a series of work sessions to discuss and pare down the recommendations.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 812 students
76.6% white, 3.2% African-American, 8.7% Asian, 5.5% Hispanic, 6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 8.9%
78 language arts; 77 math; 88 science Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 738 students
64.6% white, 0.6% Native, 5.3% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 17% Hispanic, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.4% free, 17.1% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 48 math, 68 science
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 376 students
78.7% white, 2.9% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.9% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 23.1% free, 11.2% reduced price Gifted: 7.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math, 78 science
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 793 students
51.7% white, 0.4% Native, 11.8% African-American, 2.7% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 2.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 62 math, 53 science
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 337 students
68.5% white, 0.6% Native, 4.1% African-American, 0.3% Asian, 13.6% Hispanic, 12.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.8% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.5%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 43 math, 50 science
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
63.8% white, 0.6% Native, 7.1% African-American, 0.6% Asian, 13.9% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.3% free, 10.7% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 47 math, 62 science
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 667 students
60.4% white, 1.2% Native, 10.4% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 11.9% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.6% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 52 science
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 680 students
82.6% white, 2.1% African-American, 4.2% Asian, 6.4% Hispanic, 4.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.1% free, 3.9% reduced Gifted: 14.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 79 language arts, 80 math, 84 science
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 477 students
39.5% white, 1.3% Native, 28.1% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 20.3% Hispanic, 7.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 86.6% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 28 math, 27 science
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 312 students
74.4% white, 0.3% Native, 3.5% African-American, 2.9% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 71 language arts, 64 math, 85 science
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 393 students
28.4% white, 2% Native, 11.4% African-American, 19.6% Asian, 24.1% Hispanic, 14.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.5% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math, 30 science
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 444 students
31.7% white, 1% Native, 11.1% African-American, 9.1% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 8.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 55 science
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 495 students
78.7% white, 0.2% Native, 1.3% African-American, 1.9% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.8% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 70 math, 79 science
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 402 students
40.9% white, 1.3% Native, 18.2% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 25.1% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 79.4% free, 7.1% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 35 science
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 549 students
72.7% white, 0.8% Native, 2.5% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 9.4% Hispanic, 13.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.5% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 62 math, 83 science
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 401 students
70.4% white, 4.2% African-American, 2.3% Asian, 10.7% Hispanic, 0.3 Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.8% free, 9.6% reduced Gifted: 3.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 60 language arts, 64 math, 72 science
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 499 students
79.8% white, 0.6% Native, 3.3% African-American, 1.4% Asian, 5.6% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 9.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 69 math, 80 science
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 495 students
51.5% white, 1.3% Native, 14% African-American, 0.7% Asian, 15.9% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 16.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 69.7% free, 14.2% reduced Gifted: 2.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 37 math, 59 science
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 570 students
83.2% white, 0.2% Native, 1.8% African-American, 2.8% Asian, 6% Hispanic, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 21.1% free, 6.5% reduced Gifted: 6.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 71 math, 86 science
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 486 students
85.5% white, 0.4% Native, 1.5% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 4.2% Hispanic, 2.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 4.8% free, 2.2% reduced Gifted: 12.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 78 math, 80 science
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 831 students
65.9% white, 5.3% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 8.7% Hispanic, 9.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 31.1% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 64 math, 79 science
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 427 students
51.3% white, 0.5% Native, 14.4% African-American, 5.4% Asian, 19.5% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 64.6% free, 9% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 40 math, 57 science
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 674 students
80.7% white, 1.4% African-American, 9.9% Asian, 4% Hispanic, 4.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 9.4% free, 2.7% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 73 math, 86 science
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 296 students
23.9% white, 0.4% Native, 18.3% African-American, 17.5% Asian, 32.1% Hispanic and 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 83.6% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 33 language arts, 20 math, 35 science
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 611 students
70.8% white, 0.2% Native, 4% African-American, 3.6% Asian, 11.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.2% free, 10.6% reduced Gifted: 5.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math, 69 science
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 505 students
81.6% white, 3.6% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic, 7.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 4.8% reduced Gifted: 12.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 66 math, 75 science
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 271 students
65.2% white, 1.2% Native, 4.9% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 17.4% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.5% free, 12.6% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 38 math, 71 science
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 463 students
69% white, 0.5% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.5% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 58.9% free, 12.1% reduced Gifted: 4.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 45 math, 61 science
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 535 students
46.9% white, 1.4% Native, 8.6% African-American, 10.9% Asian, 14.2% Hispanic, 0.6% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 17.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.3% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math, 54 science
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 443 students
79.9% white, 1.2% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 9.3% Hispanic, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 18.9% free, 8.8% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 69 math, 83 science
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 501 students
64.5% white, 0.6% Native, 5.4% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 51.3% free, 10% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 54 math, 82 science
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 323 students
62.4% white, 5.3% African-American, 4.7% Asian, 17.7% Hispanic, 9.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.2% free, 11.2% reduced Gifted: 5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 41 math, 46 science
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 879 students
62.1% white, 0.2% Native, 8.6% African-American, 4.3% Asian, 17.2% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43% free, 10.1% reduced Gifted: 5.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 54 language arts, 53 math, 67 science
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 594 students
78.2% white, 3.1% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 9.2% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.3% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 12.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 72 math, 88 science
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 265 students
48.1% white, 3.4% Native, 10.1% African-American, 3.4% Asian, 23.6% Hispanic, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 33 math, 65 science
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 458 students
83.6% white, 1.5% African-American, 1.1% Asian, 6.1% Hispanic, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.5% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 17.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 80 language arts, 69 math, 86 science
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 512 students
43.2% white, 0.4% Native, 9.4% African-American, 1.6% Asian, 38.3% Hispanic, 0.4% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.3% free, 11.9% reduced Gifted: 3.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 34 math, 46 science
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 494 students
92.7% white, 0.2% Native, 0.2% African-American, 0.4% Asian, 3.2% Hispanic, 3.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 2.6% free, 1.8% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 82 language arts, 82 math, 81 science
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 412 students
66.7% white, 0.5% Native, 5.3% African-American, 3.2% Asian, 14.6% Hispanic, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.7% free, 13.3% reduced Gifted: 6.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 64 language arts, 53 math, 85 science
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 666 students
49.4% white, 1.2% Native, 12.5% African-American, 5.9% Asian, 23.1% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 6.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 34 language arts, 31 math, 47 science
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 473 students
61.7% white, 0.6% Native, 7.8% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 14% Hispanic, 14.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.3% free, 11.6% reduced Gifted: 13.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 41 math, 60 science
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 850 students
50% white, 0.4% Native, 12% African-American, 5.5% Asian, 24.5% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 8.2% reduced Gifted: 8.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 43 math, 67 science
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 812 students
65.5% white, 0.4% Native, 5.9% African-American, 3.7% Asian, 13.2% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.5% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 28.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 61 math, 70 science
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 591 students
58.9% white, 1.4% Native, 9.5% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 13% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 52.6% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 15.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 52 math, 65 science
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 841 students
79% white, 0.1% Native, 1.8% African-American, 5.7% Asian, 7.1% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.6% free, 4.4% reduced Gifted: 32%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 78 language arts, 79 math, 83 science
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 700 students
78.4% white, 0.7% Native, 4% African-American, 1.3% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 5.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 19.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 51 math, 64 science
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 480 students
84.2% white, 0.2% Native, 2.1% African-American, 4% Asian, 6.5% Hispanic, 3.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.1% free, 2.5% reduced Gifted: 26.9%
72 language arts, 73 math, 76 science Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 854 students
47.4% white, 0.7% Native, 11.6% African-American, 8.4% Asian, 23.7% Hispanic, 8.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.6% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 10.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 41 language arts, 47 math, 48 science
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 762 students
75.1% white, 0.7% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10.4% Hispanic, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 26.6% free, 9.1% reduced Gifted: 24.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 70 math, 78 science
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 862 students
71% white, 0.6% Native, 4.5% African-American, 3.8% Asian, 11% Hispanic, 9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 32.1% free, 9.9% reduced Gifted: 13.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 57 language arts, 59 math, 73 science
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,104 students
81.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.8% African-American, 3.9% Asian, 6.3% Hispanic, 5.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.8% free, 5.4% reduced Gifted: 31%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 73 language arts, 77 math, 88 science
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,218 students
82% white, 0.4% Native, 2.3% African-American, 3.5% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 4.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17% free, 5% reduced Gifted: 21.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 67 math, 68 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,304 students
46% white, 1.5% Native, 11.4% African-American, 10.2% Asian, 21.4% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.8% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 39 language arts, 39 math, 42 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,758 students
62.8% white, 1% Native, 9% African-American, 3.3% Asian, 14.7% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 50.2% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 32 math, 39 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,202 students
57.3% white, 0.8% Native, 7.9% African-American, 6.5% Asian, 20.8% Hispanic, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 9.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 36 math, 39 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 2,054 students
74.8% white, 1% Native, 3.9% African-American, 1.7% Asian, 10% Hispanic, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 8.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 28% free, 7.9% reduced Gifted: 19.7% gifted
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 56 math, 56 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,006 students
79.1% white, 0.3% Native, 2.5% African-American, 4.1% Asian, 8.6% Hispanic, 5.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 15.4% free, 4.1% reduced Gifted: 21.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 63 language arts, 63 math, 72 science
LPS
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com . On Twitter @LJSreist.