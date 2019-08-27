The Lincoln Board of Education got a long-awaited report on the building needs of the district Tuesday — a document it will use as a basis for a potential bond issue next year.
The Superintendent’s Facility Advisory Committee — consisting of about 100 community members, staff and students — made a variety of recommendations, including building two smaller high schools, two K-8 schools and three elementary schools.
The price tag of the recommendations, which cover everything from early childhood education to new high school athletic complexes, is $461 million.
That’s $91 million more than the top priorities identified earlier by the district and $171 million to $210 million more than the district could spend without raising the tax rate.
However, the committee also recommended floating a bond issue that would not require raising the $16.1 cent tax rate now levied to pay off existing bond debt.
To do that, district officials timed the bond issue to coincide with a point where some of the existing bond debt will be paid off, so that the district could float a new bond issue for between $250 million-$290 million at the existing tax rate.
“I know we have our work cut out for us,” said board member Don Mayhew. “As we are looking at the list, nothing jumps out at me as low-hanging fruit, something easy to mark off.”
Building new high schools is almost certain to be among the board’s priorities because the six existing high schools are overcrowded. Last year, five of the six had more than 2,000 students. Lincoln East was expecting more than 2,300 this fall, Lincoln High more than 2,400.
The advisory committee recommended building two smaller high schools — one in northwest Lincoln and the other in southeast Lincoln.
Each school would hold 1,000 students but would have core facilities such as gymnasiums and cafeterias large enough to handle 2,000 students. That would make adding classrooms later on to accommodate 2,000 students less expensive.
Another recommendation: three new elementary schools, one in northeast Lincoln (east of 84th Street and north of O Street), one in southeast Lincoln (south of Rokeby Road and east of 56th Street), and one in northwest Lincoln (north of Superior Street and west of 40th Street).
In addition, the committee recommended building two K-8 schools — one south of Yankee Hill Road and west of 56th Street, the other north of I-80 and west of the Lincoln Airport.
The cost of those recommendations alone total $291 million.
But there are others, including:
* New athletic complexes at each of the new high school sites. One would be used for soccer in the spring and softball in the fall; the other for football in the fall and track and baseball in the spring. To ensure equity with existing high schools, the committee recommends adding synthetic turf to all existing high school fields and upgrading concession stands and restrooms. (Cost: $25 million).
* Eight classroom additions for half-day childhood classes at existing schools and building an early childhood center, characterized as a long-term goal by the committee. ($17 million).
* Major indoor air-quality projects at Everett Elementary and Park Middle schools. ($48 million).
* Adding focus program space at existing high schools as part of a recommendation to include focus programs at new and existing high schools rather than at separate locations. ($4 million).
* Updating art, family consumer science, technology and science classrooms at existing middle and high schools ($12 million).
The committee’s recommendations include a number of priorities not identified by district officials in their preliminary 10-year-plan update, including the early childhood classrooms, adding focus programs to existing high schools and K-8 schools.
Nick Cusick, co-chair of the committee, said equity was a big theme that ran through discussions and the group strived to reach consensus on the recommendations.
“We believe the superintendent wanted us to recommend specific projects, although the board will ultimately have to decide which ones make sense,” he said.
Cusick said committee members are willing to meet with the school board as it works through the report to discuss their recommendations and rationale.
The school board will plan a series of work sessions to discuss and pare down the recommendations.