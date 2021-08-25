LPS rolls out tweaked attendance areas with new schools set to open over next two years

When Standing Bear High School opens in 2023, the school in southeast Lincoln would welcome just less than 700 students, according to district estimates.

That number — about 140 students less than earlier projections — comes after Lincoln Public Schools fine-tuned its proposed high school attendance area map, which is part of the first districtwide review of boundaries in 15 years.

The projections are based on where students live and current enrollment figures that doesn't account for transfers. LPS has an open enrollment policy, allowing students living anywhere in the district to attend any of its high schools.

But no one can see into the future, and given the expected growth in southeast Lincoln — where Standing Bear will sit at 70th Street and Saltillo Road — those projections could change.

Lincoln Northwest, which will open near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets next fall and shares an identical layout, may give officials a lens in how Standing Bear's opening will play out a year later.

Current projections put enrollment at Northwest at 979 students next year.