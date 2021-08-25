 Skip to main content
LPS rolls out tweaked attendance areas with new schools set to open over next two years
LPS rolls out tweaked attendance areas with new schools set to open over next two years

70th and Saltillo high school work

Work continues at the site of a new high school at South 70th Street and Saltillo Road in May.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

When Standing Bear High School opens in 2023, the school in southeast Lincoln would welcome just less than 700 students, according to district estimates.

That number — about 140 students less than earlier projections — comes after Lincoln Public Schools fine-tuned its proposed high school attendance area map, which is part of the first districtwide review of boundaries in 15 years.

The projections are based on where students live and current enrollment figures that doesn't account for transfers. LPS has an open enrollment policy, allowing students living anywhere in the district to attend any of its high schools.

But no one can see into the future, and given the expected growth in southeast Lincoln — where Standing Bear will sit at 70th Street and Saltillo Road — those projections could change.

Lincoln Northwest, which will open near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets next fall and shares an identical layout, may give officials a lens in how Standing Bear's opening will play out a year later.

Current projections put enrollment at Northwest at 979 students next year.

"Lincoln Northwest has a little more restrictive attendance area, so we'll see how that building opens (in the fall of 2022) with enrollment," said Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. "If the board needs to make some decisions on how (Standing Bear) opens, then it can do that at that time."

Enrollment management could become an issue at the new schools, which are being built at essentially half the size of the six existing LPS high schools but with room to expand as needed.

Initially, the new schools will have room for 1,000 students, and it's unlikely the school district would push for expansion unless those buildings — and others in the district — are at capacity.

But depending on where and how fast the city grows and how much interest there is among students in attending the new, smaller schools, those defined attendance areas could become more important. 

For example, one option to control enrollment could be setting a hard-and-fast deadline for students who want to attend a high school outside their attendance area, Wieskamp said.

LPS held a series of forums earlier this month on the proposed attendance areas for elementary, middle and high schools.

Based on feedback, minor tweaks were made, including: 

Download PDF View proposed high school boundaries

* Extending a portion of Lincoln East High School's boundary between 70th and 84th streets and south of Pioneers Boulevard. The area was originally split between East, Southeast and Standing Bear, which drew some concerns from parents.

Download PDF View proposed middle school boundaries

* Handing a portion of Standing Bear's attendance area south of Pine Lake Road between 40th and 56th streets to Lincoln Southeast to better match middle school boundaries.

Download PDF View proposed elementary school boundaries

* Shifting Pershing Elementary's boundary in northeast Lincoln east of 84th Street to Robinson Elementary, the new school set to open near 102nd and Holdrege streets next fall.

The recommended boundaries, set for first reading at Tuesday's board meeting, would go into effect next year, with the high school attendance area to be updated when Standing Bear opens in 2023-24.

Boundary areas are especially significant at the elementary and middle school levels, where students generally must attend the school in their attendance area but can transfer to another building if space is available.

Students who already attend a school won't have to change schools, even if boundaries shift. Students will also be allowed to go to a school their sibling already attends.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

