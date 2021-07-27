LPS reviewing CDC guidelines calling for universal masking in schools

Lincoln Public Schools will review new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for universal masking in schools before making any adjustments to its own pandemic playbook.

The new federal guidelines, released Tuesday, call for all students and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status, a reversal that highlights the tough decisions individual school districts face this fall. The CDC also reiterated its call for in-person learning, albeit with safety precautions in place.

"Just as we have done the last year during the pandemic, any time new information and guidance is released, we will review the latest recommendations released by the CDC today, and we will continue to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to update our Safe Return to School Plan based on local conditions," said Superintendent Steve Joel in a statement Tuesday.

The CDC's previous guidance for schools called for masks only on unvaccinated staff and students. Outside of schools, the agency is now recommending mask-wearing in any public areas with high rates of COVID transmission.