LPS reviewing CDC guidelines calling for universal masking in schools

Lincoln Public Schools will review new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling for universal masking in schools before making any adjustments to its own pandemic playbook.
The new federal guidelines, released Tuesday, call for all students and staff to mask up regardless of vaccination status, a reversal that highlights the tough decisions individual school districts face this fall. The CDC also reiterated its call for in-person learning, albeit with safety precautions in place.
"Just as we have done the last year during the pandemic, any time new information and guidance is released, we will review the latest recommendations released by the CDC today, and we will continue to work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to update our Safe Return to School Plan based on local conditions," said Superintendent Steve Joel in a statement Tuesday.
The CDC's previous guidance for schools called for masks only on unvaccinated staff and students. Outside of schools, the agency is now recommending mask-wearing in any public areas with high rates of COVID transmission.
Under LPS' current plan for the school year beginning next month, masks are optional for all students but strongly recommended for those who are unvaccinated, which would include all elementary students and some middle schoolers as a vaccine is only available to those age 12 and over.
Masks are required for unvaccinated LPS staff members, who will follow the honor system, while visitors and volunteers during school hours will have to show their vaccine card or wear a mask.
The CDC recommendations come amid heightening concerns about the more transmissible delta variant of the virus, which has led to a surge in cases in Lincoln and across the country.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday balked at the CDC's announcement, saying the new guidance "flies in the face of public health goals that should guide the agency's decision making," while also adding that schools should convene in person without mask or vaccine requirements.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health also joined the CDC in calling for universal masking in its guidance for schools released Tuesday.
Authored by 12 public health experts from across the state, the UNMC plan calls for masking in K-12 schools regardless of vaccination status and recommends districts strongly consider requiring vaccines for students and staff.
The authors point to the delta variant, which they say poses "a significant threat for many Nebraska communities heading into the fall of 2021."
The report also raises concerns about low vaccination rates for those ages 12-18 in the state and the absence of an approved vaccine for those younger than 12. Vaccination rates among school staff are also low across much of the state, the authors say.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also called for similar masking guidance last week.
"If you got the Centers for Disease Control, American Academy of Pediatrics and (UNMC experts) saying this, it gets kind of hard to ignore," said Bob Rauner, a Lincoln school board member and chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska who helped author the UNMC plan.
In addition to masking, the doctors say districts should closely track cases within schools and implement testing programs of students and wastewater to prevent COVID clusters. The plan also recommends robust quarantine protocols, enhanced building ventilation and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack