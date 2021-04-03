LPS reviewing all attendance area boundaries in anticipation of three new schools

Elementary and middle school students also can request transfers to schools outside their attendance area and they’re typically granted, unless the school — or the grade for the requested transfer — is full.

Now, all high school boundaries touch the outside limits of the city — with each high school's boundary like an oddly shaped piece of pie — which allows for growth in each high school area. It’s possible that the pie will now look more like a doughnut.

That means one or two high school attendance areas would be landlocked and unable to grow geographically, though in reality there’s little chance of further growth in some of the outlying areas of the existing boundaries, Wieskamp said.

The most likely scenario is that Lincoln High and possibly Southeast will become the middle part of the doughnut. While Lincoln High’s diversity and the International Baccalaureate program there will likely continue to draw students, Wieskamp said it’s less clear what the effect of a landlocked boundary would be for Southeast.

The most difficult boundary decision will be for the new high school in southeast Lincoln, since that’s where the most-robust growth is likely to occur.