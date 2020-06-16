LPS reverses course, will conduct 'modified in-person graduation'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools worked for weeks to plan drive-thru graduation ceremonies to be held at high schools across the Capitol City and finalized those plans with an announcement late Monday evening.

Then, 2020 threw one more wrench into the school district’s plans. But unlike the coronavirus shutting down the school year early and forcing all activities and events to be canceled, this wrench may be a welcome one for some families.

On Monday, hours before LPS released its drive-thru graduation plans, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced he would be loosening directed health measures designed to foster social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus.

The new guidelines, which go into effect on June 22, would allow 50% attendance at indoor venues like movie theaters, conference rooms and arenas, with a cap on attendance set at 10,000.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel said the initial plan for graduation ceremonies, which was formulated under the previous, more restrictive, directed health measures, had been to stage drive-thrus at its six high schools where graduates, decked out in their caps and gowns, could enter a designated area with their families to receive a memory box with a diploma and a DVD copy of a virtual graduation ceremony.