LPS reports two new COVID-19 cases, 45 staff members in quarantine
Lincoln Public Schools identified two more positive COVID-19 cases Thursday, at Lincoln East High and Roper Elementary schools.

The case at East, the second in as many days, is not related to the case from Wednesday, which resulted in a number of volleyball team members being required to quarantine.

That brings the total cases identified in LPS to 16 since school started Aug. 12.

In letters sent home to East families, school officials said contact tracers found no high-risk contacts with the latest positive case that would require quarantining. The contact-tracing process is ongoing at Roper, the family message said.

Families are notified of positive cases in the schools, but LPS won’t release whether they are students, staff or visitors. Families will be notified if their child is considered a high-risk contact requiring self-isolating. High-risk contacts are defined as being within 6 feet of a person who’s tested positive for more than 15 minutes and without masks.

An LPS dashboard, updated weekly, shows eight positive cases from Aug. 20-26. That number includes only students and staff, and not visitors, though families in schools are notified if visitors test positive.

This week, 45 staff members are self-quarantining, up from 35 the previous week.

