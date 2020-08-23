LPS reports positive COVID-19 cases at Beattie, Scott and Norwood Park

Lincoln Public Schools officials identified three more positive COVID-19 cases in the district over the weekend.
LPS alerted families of children at Beattie Elementary, Norwood Park Elementary and Scott Middle School of the positive cases, and said the contact tracing process is ongoing and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department would notify high-risk contacts in the coming days. The district is not reporting whether positive cases are students or staff members.
So far there have been at least seven confirmed cases in the district, as four cases had been reported Thursday when LPS unveiled its coronavirus dashboard, which also reports the number of staff who are isolated and the percentage of students absent from in-person or remote learning for any kind of illness.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 35 LPS staff members were isolated, and 1% of students were absent from classes because of an illness.
The other schools with confirmed cases since the first day of school Aug. 12 include Cavett Elementary and Lincoln Southwest. There also was a case at one of the other district buildings, but LPS officials didn't identify which building.
While the county remains in the low-orange, or high-risk, range of its COVID-19 risk dial, health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County is moving toward the yellow range, which indicates a moderate risk for the virus to spread.