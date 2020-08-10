LPS remote learners won't start school until next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools students learning remotely won’t start until Aug. 17 — three days after students come back to the classroom — to give teachers more time to get comfortable with teaching in-person and remotely simultaneously.

The Lincoln Education Association, which represents LPS teachers, and the district made a joint announcement, which affects the more than 7,000 students who have chosen to learn remotely and half the students in high school who will be home Thursday and Friday because of staggered schedules.

“Every year teachers work very hard to set high expectations by establishing strong procedures and routines,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “This year, in-person and remote learning creates a new set of expectations to support learning during a pandemic. We understand this will not be perfect, but we want to give our teachers as much time as possible to become more comfortable in delivering Zoom-in instruction.”

For many students, the first day of school will be Wednesday, although upperclassmen in both middle school and high school will not start until Thursday to give sixth and ninth graders a chance to get acclimated to their new schools.

In high school, Group A will attend on Thursday and Group B on Friday.