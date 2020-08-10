You are the owner of this article.
LPS remote learners won't start school until next week
LPS remote learners won't start school until next week

Lincoln Public Schools students learning remotely won’t start until Aug. 17 — three days after students come back to the classroom — to give teachers more time to get comfortable with teaching in-person and remotely simultaneously.

The Lincoln Education Association, which represents LPS teachers, and the district made a joint announcement, which affects the more than 7,000 students who have chosen to learn remotely and half the students in high school who will be home Thursday and Friday because of staggered schedules.

“Every year teachers work very hard to set high expectations by establishing strong procedures and routines,” said LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. “This year, in-person and remote learning creates a new set of expectations to support learning during a pandemic. We understand this will not be perfect, but we want to give our teachers as much time as possible to become more comfortable in delivering Zoom-in instruction.”

For many students, the first day of school will be Wednesday, although upperclassmen in both middle school and high school will not start until Thursday to give sixth and ninth graders a chance to get acclimated to their new schools.

In high school, Group A will attend on Thursday and Group B on Friday.

LEA President Rita Bennett said she appreciated the district for listening to the feedback of teachers, who needed more time to prepare for balancing remote learners with those who will be in the classroom.

On Tuesday, remote learning students will come to school at a time determined by their school to pick up textbooks and supplies, including a Chromebook if they don’t have one.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

