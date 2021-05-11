LPS reevaluating dedicated remote learning program for middle and high school students

But that's changed, Joel pointed out, with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department moving forward with vaccine clinics for those 16 and over and final approval expected soon for use of the Pfizer vaccine in youths ages 12-15.

About 700 students signed up for the dedicated virtual school across all grade levels.

The district is expected to move forward with a dedicated program for those in kindergarten to fifth grade because the vaccine is not yet available to them.

But a vaccine won't erase the pandemic's impact on education as it threatens to put more students behind, another thing Joel and his staff are looking at.

"We're concerned with learning loss, primarily with our secondary students that are continuing to learn remotely," Joel said.

Omaha Public Schools last week said it was ending its remote learning program in the spring, joining school districts like Westside and Papillion-La Vista in doing away with the pandemic practice. OPS will still offer options for students who are not comfortable with returning to full, in-person learning, officials said.

There are no plans to continue the dedicated LPS program beyond the 2021-22 school year.