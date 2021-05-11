LPS reevaluating dedicated remote learning program for middle and high school students

Lincoln Public Schools is reevaluating the need for a dedicated remote learning program for middle and high school students amid growing access to vaccines and staffing challenges.
Superintendent Steve Joel said the fact that vaccines will soon be widely available to those age 12 and older, combined with dropping coronavirus case numbers, prompted a review to determine if the program is viable for those older students in the 2021-22 academic year.
A decision on remote learning options for older students will be made over the coming months.
"Conditions have changed, and they've changed rather dramatically," Joel said at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting. "Of course, we're not out of the woods yet, but we're also not facing large numbers of people coming down with the virus."
He also pointed to challenges with finding staff wanting to commit to a full year of teaching remote learning courses, even though LPS has appointed a principal and assistant principal for the virtual school next year. Teachers in the program were to only work with remote learners, instead of juggling both virtual and in-person students as is the case now.
When the dedicated remote school was announced in January, thousands of surveyed parents showed interest in the program at a time when the future of vaccine availability was cloudy.
But that's changed, Joel pointed out, with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department moving forward with vaccine clinics for those 16 and over and final approval expected soon for use of the Pfizer vaccine in youths ages 12-15.
About 700 students signed up for the dedicated virtual school across all grade levels.
The district is expected to move forward with a dedicated program for those in kindergarten to fifth grade because the vaccine is not yet available to them.
But a vaccine won't erase the pandemic's impact on education as it threatens to put more students behind, another thing Joel and his staff are looking at.
"We're concerned with learning loss, primarily with our secondary students that are continuing to learn remotely," Joel said.
Omaha Public Schools last week said it was ending its remote learning program in the spring, joining school districts like Westside and Papillion-La Vista in doing away with the pandemic practice. OPS will still offer options for students who are not comfortable with returning to full, in-person learning, officials said.
There are no plans to continue the dedicated LPS program beyond the 2021-22 school year.
LPS plans to use federal virus relief dollars to fund the program, estimated to cost about $3 million.
