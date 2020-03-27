LPS ramping up meal distribution to children

Lincoln Public Schools handed out 2,100 bags with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches this week and still ran out, so district officials are making another 2,000 bags for next week and adding four more distribution sites.

The district moved to a once-a-week distribution earlier this week, rather than daily, in an effort to reduce person-to-person contact.

The sacks handed out to any children 18 or younger contain five breakfasts and five lunches, which means LPS is making 21,000 meals for students and is about to increase that to 41,000.

By comparison, when school was in session LPS served about 26,000 lunches a day and 8,000 breakfasts to all students. That’s roughly 34,000 meals a day.

That means the district has the capacity and food to feed students who can’t come to school now, said Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt, though she’s ordering more because she doesn’t want to run out.

“We could be feeding people for a while,” she said.

The food distribution and production companies LPS uses are still in business and working, getting food to the school districts that need them, Zumwalt said.