LPS ramping up meal distribution to children

Lincoln Public Schools handed out 2,100 bags with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches this week and still ran out, so district officials are making another 2,000 bags for next week and adding four more distribution sites.
The district moved to a once-a-week distribution earlier this week, rather than daily, in an effort to reduce person-to-person contact.
The sacks handed out to any children 18 or younger contain five breakfasts and five lunches, which means LPS is making 21,000 meals for students and is about to increase that to 41,000.
By comparison, when school was in session LPS served about 26,000 lunches a day and 8,000 breakfasts to all students. That’s roughly 34,000 meals a day.
That means the district has the capacity and food to feed students who can’t come to school now, said Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt, though she’s ordering more because she doesn’t want to run out.
“We could be feeding people for a while,” she said.
The food distribution and production companies LPS uses are still in business and working, getting food to the school districts that need them, Zumwalt said.
The district is able to serve the sack lunches through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition program for low-income children. That means the district can distribute the food only in low-income areas, Zumwalt said, though anyone can come to those sites.
Young adults ages 18-21 with disabilities who participate in LPS programs can also get meals.
A change from last week: Children must again be present to get meals.
Meals will be distributed Monday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 12 sites.
LPS officials are encouraging families to stay in their vehicles and get the meals at the drive-thru lane. There will be a walk-up area, but they won’t allow long lines to form. Cones will be set up to ensure proper spacing.
The new distribution sites include: Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St.; Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St.; West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave., and Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St.
Other sites: Belmont Elementary, 3425 N. 14th St.; Arnold Elementary, 5000 Mike Scholl St.; Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St.; Calvert Elementary, 3709 S. 46th St.; Clinton Elementary, 1520 N. 29th St.; Park Middle, 855 S. Eighth St.; Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.; and Lincoln High, 2229 J St.
