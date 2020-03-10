LPS puts together review materials as part of plan for virus-related school closings

Lincoln Public Schools officials are compiling two weeks of review materials for students to work independently from home were schools to close in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.

That’s the first step in plans the district is putting in place to prepare for the possibility of schools closing as the virus continues to spread in the state. No cases have been identified in Lincoln.

Bob Rauner, a member of the Lincoln Board of Education and president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said in a YouTube video he posted about the likely impact of the virus in Lincoln that the motivation for closing schools is to slow the progression of the virus in the community.

Healthy children and young adults aren't at risk, he said, but if too many people get sick too quickly, it’s likely to overwhelm health care facilities. But if a community can slow the growth, it can better prepare and better handle the serious cases, he said in his video, which had gotten 2,400 views as of Tuesday afternoon.

Schools in Fremont, Plattsmouth and the Logan View district canceled classes this week as a precaution. LPS students are on spring break this week, and the district is planning for everyone to return to classes Monday.