LPS proposes raising lunch prices by a nickel as food costs soar

Full-priced lunches dished up in Lincoln Public Schools cafeterias next year would cost a nickel more under proposed changes to the district's meal prices.

The district's Nutrition Services Department is recommending raising the prices of lunches by 5 cents to compensate for higher food costs and inflation.

Under the proposal, full-priced lunches would cost $2.45 at the elementary school level, $2.70 for middle school students and $2.80 in high school.

The cost of a reduced-price lunch — set by the federal government under the National School Lunch Program — will stay at 40 cents for students who qualify. Breakfast prices will not change.

For the past two years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which operates the National School Lunch Program, granted waivers to make meals free indefinitely for all students, but those are set to expire this summer.

Before the pandemic, the federal government reimbursed districts based on the three-tiered federal free- and reduced-lunch program in which families pay full price, a reduced cost or nothing at all for school meals.

Not accounting for the temporary waivers, the current reimbursement rate to LPS for fully paid meals is 35 cents, $3.26 for reduced-price meals and $3.66 for free meals.

School districts must annually review their paid lunch revenue to determine prices. When the average price of a fully paid lunch — weighted by the amount sold at each grade level — is less than the difference between the reimbursement for free and paid meals, districts must either increase their prices or tap into other nonfederal revenue streams.

Districts use a federal formula to determine how much to increase their prices, which is how LPS decided on the 5-cent hike.

It's been a while since LPS has increased prices, said Andrew Ashelford, director of nutrition services, but current economic conditions forced his department's hand.

"We kind of needed to get caught back up, especially with the rising cost of food," Ashelford said.

The food service department is planning for a 10%-15% increase in food costs, Ashelford said in April.

With the free-meal waivers set to expire, Ashelford said there is a lot of uncertainty heading into next school year. Many students who ate at school during the pandemic may revert to bringing their meals from home, Ashelford said, while others may have found that they liked the convenience.

Congress could still step in before the free-meal program expires June 30, but an extension is looking increasingly less likely as the deadline approaches.

"It would be a blessing if they do, but we have to plan that (the waivers) won't be around," Ashelford said.

The proposal is set to go before the Lincoln Board of Education for first reading Tuesday.

