LPS proposes pay raise for bus drivers as shortages, delays persist

Substitute drivers would also see a raise from $17.20 to $23 an hour. Subs can work part time, picking up morning or evening routes. Before this school year, the district employed part-time and full-time drivers, but budget cuts forced the district to consolidate routes and employ just full-time drivers who work both before- and after-school shifts.

The district does contract with a third-party company that can provide up to 20 drivers, but only six are currently on board. Add in money saved from unfilled positions earlier in the school year, and the district has room to absorb the pay increases financially, Standish said.

Todd Paddock, a special education paraprofessional at Lincoln High, attended the staff listening session. While he doesn't ride a bus, he works with students who arrive on them -- last year, 45% of those LPS students bussed to school were special education students.

He said while there is frustration on the part of drivers and paraprofessionals, it's clear that they simply want to help children and their families.

"I do think there are people who want to be bus drivers and paras and they are out there and this will help," he said.