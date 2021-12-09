LPS proposes pay raise for bus drivers as shortages, delays persist

Lincoln Public Schools is proposing a midyear pay raise for bus drivers and paraprofessionals who assist on busses to combat workforce shortages that have led to lengthy delays for students.
Most bus drivers would see a roughly 18% pay increase and paraprofessionals would receive a 50-cent hourly raise under the proposal set to go before the Lincoln Board of Education next week.
For a driver making the starting wage of $19.49 an hour, which the vast majority of drivers make, the increase would amount to a $3.51 hourly raise. Most paraprofessionals make a starting wage of $14.13 an hour.
The recommendation comes amid unprecedented shortages that have led to transportation delays from 30 minutes to even two hours for students in Lincoln. It's a trend that's replicated across the country amid the ongoing pandemic and a poor labor market.
LPS transports 3,200 students over 123 bus routes, but there are only about 115 drivers to cover that ground, which means drivers doubling up. That, in turn, leads to delays -- on average, 72 students relying on school transportation arrive to class late and 82 get home behind schedule. The district is also short about 20 paraprofessionals.
LPS has had trouble recruiting bus drivers in the past and has experienced delays, but nothing to the extent of this school year.
"We don't believe the school district has seen a strain on transportation services -- and challenges with staffing -- like this year," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.
The district held a listening session with transportation staff last month to discuss the challenges, and the idea of raises came up as one solution.
"It was screamingly clear that salary was a big driving force for some angst," said Transportation Director Ryan Robley.
An overall shortage of drivers with commercial licenses across the transportation industry has driven up wages in the private sector, Robley said. That's led to some drivers leaving LPS for better-paying jobs. Just this week two drivers submitted their resignations, he said.
The proposed pay increase will hopefully lead to better retention and recruitment of drivers, Robley said.
"I think it's a great first step getting us more up to par with the industry," he said. "That's one thing this whole pandemic is teaching us: We've got to be able to adapt to change. We knew that change needed to happen."
LPS met with the Lincoln Transportation Employees Association, which represents the district's bus drivers, to discuss the change. The pay raise was not negotiated because it would be an amendment to the current contract, said Robbie Seybert, director of employee relations at LPS.
Substitute drivers would also see a raise from $17.20 to $23 an hour. Subs can work part time, picking up morning or evening routes. Before this school year, the district employed part-time and full-time drivers, but budget cuts forced the district to consolidate routes and employ just full-time drivers who work both before- and after-school shifts.
The district does contract with a third-party company that can provide up to 20 drivers, but only six are currently on board. Add in money saved from unfilled positions earlier in the school year, and the district has room to absorb the pay increases financially, Standish said.
Todd Paddock, a special education paraprofessional at Lincoln High, attended the staff listening session. While he doesn't ride a bus, he works with students who arrive on them -- last year, 45% of those LPS students bussed to school were special education students.
He said while there is frustration on the part of drivers and paraprofessionals, it's clear that they simply want to help children and their families.
"I do think there are people who want to be bus drivers and paras and they are out there and this will help," he said.
But Paddock said drivers have told him that HR hurdles -- like long waits between applying and hearing back from the district -- are a turn-off for candidates, too.
Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources, said he isn't aware of those cases. The process can take a while, he said -- applicants have to go through screenings and training and some don't yet have their commercial license -- but added the district is doing what it can to fast-track candidates.
On average, it can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to three months for a driver to get a commercial license with a school bus endorsement, Robley said.
Drivers in training will now be paid $17.20 an hour and receive full benefits and the district will increase a sign-on bonus from $500 to $1,000. New drivers will receive the bonus when they complete training, are fully licensed and assigned a route.
As of this week, just one person was in training, and officials say they've seen zero to very minimal applications.
LPS is planning on hosting a fast-track hiring event Dec. 16 at the district office where driver and paraprofessional candidates can fill out an application, be interviewed and possibly hired on the spot.
Members of the school board's Finance Committee were generally supportive of the pay raise but wondered how the change would affect salary negotiations typically held for all employee groups in the spring.
Board member Don Mayhew also questioned whether similar incentives could be extended to other groups -- like custodians and cafeteria workers -- who have also experienced shortages, and whether the changes would be enough.
Standish pointed to the unique need of the transportation industry for commercially licensed drivers and said the district could revisit the issue if needed.
The board is set to consider the proposal at its Tuesday meeting. If approved, the raises would take effect Dec. 16.
