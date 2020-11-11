LPS proposes having Hausmann oversee athletic complexes along with high schools

If the Lincoln Board of Education approves Hausmann Construction’s proposed guaranteed maximum price for the two new high schools, it will also give Hausmann oversight of a portion of the athletic complexes.
LPS hired Hausmann as construction manager of the two new high schools being built as part of the $270 million bond issue approved by voters in February.
As construction manager, Hausmann hires subcontractors and agrees to a maximum guaranteed price to develop the site and build the high schools. The company, not the district, will be responsible for anything over that agreed-upon amount.
The athletic complexes — shared district facilities for several sports — were going to be bid separately, but LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said now that construction has begun on the high schools, it’s clear much of the work on the athletic facilities is interconnected.
Having Hausmann act as construction manager for both projects will save money and be easier logistically, he said.
While the total cost of the athletic complexes is $24.7 million, Hausmann will oversee just $11 million of the work.
For one thing, the $24.7 million includes $8.3 million to add artificial turf to practice fields at existing high schools — work that’s already begun and will not be Hausmann’s responsibility, Wieskamp said.
And the district earmarked only a portion of the bond funds for the remaining $16.3 million cost of the complexes, with the remainder coming from private sources.
That means construction of the complexes will be phased in, and Hausmann will be responsible for the work that can be done with the bond funds: $7.5 million on the northwest site and $3.5 million on the southeast site, according to the proposed amendment.
The wording of the original request for proposals for a construction manager on the high school projects allows the district to alter the scope of the work, Wieskamp said.
On Tuesday, the board considered the proposed guaranteed maximum price for the high schools: $125.1 million, which is about $1 million over budget but includes $3.2 million in contingency funds to cover unforeseen costs.
The board will vote on that proposal at its Nov. 24 meeting, a change that also includes an amendment to allow Hausmann to also oversee construction of the athletic complexes.
Hausmann has agreed to do the work on the athletic facilities for the same 0.49% fee that it agreed to build the high schools, Wieskamp said. That low cost is part of the benefit of having Hausmann do both projects, he said.
Hausmann’s fee for the high schools raised eyebrows in the construction world because it resulted in a dramatically lower bid than the other two companies vying for the high school construction manager project.
Hausmann’s bid, based on that fee, was $587,000, more than four times lower than Sampson Construction’s $2.7 million bid and nine time lower than Hampton Construction’s $5.2 million bid.
The discrepancy prompted Sampson’s attorney to ask the board to delay the vote a week back in September, but the board unanimously approved Hausmann as construction manager.
LPS' plan includes a shared competition site for football, baseball and track at the northwest school site and soccer, softball and tennis on the southeast high school site, a way to ease scheduling bottlenecks for varsity competitions.
Wieskamp said LPS officials are still deciding what work to do initially, but a football stadium is a high priority. They’ll make those decisions soon and will come to the board with a guaranteed maximum price sometime this winter.
