LPS proposes having Hausmann oversee athletic complexes along with high schools

And the district earmarked only a portion of the bond funds for the remaining $16.3 million cost of the complexes, with the remainder coming from private sources.

That means construction of the complexes will be phased in, and Hausmann will be responsible for the work that can be done with the bond funds: $7.5 million on the northwest site and $3.5 million on the southeast site, according to the proposed amendment.

The wording of the original request for proposals for a construction manager on the high school projects allows the district to alter the scope of the work, Wieskamp said.

On Tuesday, the board considered the proposed guaranteed maximum price for the high schools: $125.1 million, which is about $1 million over budget but includes $3.2 million in contingency funds to cover unforeseen costs.

The board will vote on that proposal at its Nov. 24 meeting, a change that also includes an amendment to allow Hausmann to also oversee construction of the athletic complexes.

Hausmann has agreed to do the work on the athletic facilities for the same 0.49% fee that it agreed to build the high schools, Wieskamp said. That low cost is part of the benefit of having Hausmann do both projects, he said.