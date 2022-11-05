LPS proposes adding two teacher plan days to calendar

Students would have two extra days off this school year to give teachers more time to catch up on work under a proposed change to Lincoln Public Schools' calendar.
District officials are looking to make Friday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, non-student days on which teachers would still be expected to work, according to a proposal before the Lincoln Board of Education.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the two additional off days are meant to give teachers more time to plan lessons and make up other work they've lost because of unfilled substitute slots.
"I'm not sure this is enough, but it's at least a statement to them, more than just a platitude or a thank-you," Gausman said.
The extra Friday off in December would give staff extra time to catch up on final grade work for the semester, Gausman said, while the February date falls after Presidents Day on Monday, which is already a day off.
At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
McKewon: Making sense of the sudden jolt in Trev Alberts’ quiet coaching search
Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
Lincoln driver in Randolph Street crash that killed 6 was drunk, police say
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender
Downtown Lincoln bar changing hands after four decades, new owners say neighborhood vibe will continue
Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after she left wallet in Costco food court, police say
LPS executive on paid leave will resign after end of school year
LPS administrator goes on paid leave, spurring shake-up in human resources
Why new Husker commit Laney Choboy flipped from Minnesota to Nebraska
Editorial, 10/30: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
Nebraska drops to season-low in national poll after loss to Wisconsin
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Lincoln man drunkenly crashed into 5 cars, police allege
Elementary school students are also already off Feb. 17 for a teacher plan day.
Staff would be allowed to work from home if they are able to.
Gausman said schools are experiencing one of the most "significant challenges in history" because of ongoing staff shortages gripping the nation.
While LPS' pool of substitute teachers has remained steady, slots continue to go unfilled. That means other teachers often have to cover classes when their colleagues are gone.
"Everybody is exhausted and they need a break," said Lincoln Education Association President Deb Rasmussen. "It's not sustainable."
While Rasmussen is advocating for more, she said she supports the plan and has been in communication with Gausman, who she called a "good advocate" for teachers.
"Is it all that I want? No," she said. "But it's a good start."
Rasmussen said other things she would like to see include more plan time built into the school day and retention bonuses for teachers who stay in Lincoln.
She says something needs to be done to address an increase in behavioral issues in students that are also interfering with teachers doing their jobs effectively.
On Thursday, LPS released new data that showed in-school and out-of-school suspensions rose significantly last year compared with before the pandemic.
"We're going to have to dig deep into that because that disrupts the classroom," Rasmussen said.
Gausman said there are other strategies the district is looking at to address workforce shortages and retention.
He said LPS is looking at a possible pilot program that would pay stipends or increase pay to substitute staff that work at buildings with low fill rates.
Rasmussen said the buildings struggling the most are middle schools, especially those on the north side of town.
LPS did something similar with the calendar last year when it extended fall break by a day. The district also gave teachers three Fridays off in the second semester, with staffing levels hit hard by a surge in coronavirus cases.
The Board of Education will give initial consideration to the proposed calendar change Tuesday.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 776 students
77.9% white, 2.3% Black or African American, 9.6% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 5.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 8.6% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 10.4%
73 language arts; 76 math Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 742 students
57.1% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.4% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 19.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.7% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 2.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 368 students
73.6% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Asian, 8.2% Hispanic/Latino, 13.3% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 25.3% free, 8.2% reduced price Gifted: 6.0%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 55 math
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 829 students
42.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 15.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 26.9% Hispanic/Latino, 11.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.5% free, 11.0% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 320 students
65.9% white, 4.9% Black or African American, 0.3% Asian, 14.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 2.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 361 students
62.9% white, 1.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.1% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 12.0% Hispanic/Latino, 15.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.7% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 47 language arts, 31 math
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 591 students
46.6% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.3% Black or African American, 11.3% Asian, 16.6% Hispanic/Latino, 10.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.4% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 580 students
77.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.9% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 8.9% Hispanic, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.4% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 13.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 392 students
39.2% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 24.3% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 21.0% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 30 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
72.9% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.8% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 7.9%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 51 math
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 383 students
23.3% white, 1.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.7% Black or African American, 12.8% Asian, 33.7% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 76.4% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 4.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 35 math
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 374 students
27.8% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.5% Black or African American, 9.9% Asian, 40.4% Hispanic/Latino, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 73.7% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 5.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 24 math
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 437 students
74.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.7% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.3% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 54 math
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 339 students
37.5% white, 2.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 17.5% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 25.9% Hispanic/Latino, 1.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 28 math
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 449 students
72.2% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 5.3% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 7.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.0% free, 5.0% reduced Gifted: 10.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 393 students
70.7% white, 3.5% Black or African American, 3.5% Asian, 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37.1% free, 7.0% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 61 language arts, 47 math
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 564 students
78.8% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.2% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 23.9% free, 4.0% reduced Gifted: 16.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 67 math
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
45.0% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 12.0% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 24.6% Hispanic/Latino, 16.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.0% free, 14.1% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 23 math
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 537 students
78.8% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic/Latino, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.9% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 6.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 64 math
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 488 students
83.7% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, 5.3% Hispanic/Latino, 4.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 6.2% free, 2.0% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 77 language arts, 72 math
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 821 students
63.5% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 11.9% Asian, 11.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.0% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 2.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 400 students
53.0% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.3% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 22.8% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.0% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
75.9% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.2% Black or African American, 13.5% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.6% free, 3.4% reduced Gifted: 10.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 304 students
26.8% white, 1.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 16.3% Black or African American, 12.7% Asian, 35.9% Hispanic/Latino and 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 77.2% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 4.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 22 math
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 620 students
72.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 13.8% Hispanic/Latino, 8.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.6% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 39 math
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 421 students
78.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 0.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5.5% reduced Gifted: 15.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 69 language arts, 56 math
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 238 students
68.0% white, 4.4% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 18.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.6% free, 15.0% reduced Gifted: 4.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 43 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 430 students
57.5% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.6% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 20.6% Hispanic/Latino, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.5% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 4.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 50 math
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 492 students
44.9% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.8% Black or African American, 7.3% Asian, 18.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.2% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 36 math
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 454 students
78.9% white, 1.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 10.0% Hispanic/Latino, 6.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.3% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 17.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 428 students
61.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 3.7% Asian, 16.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 45.6% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 3.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 40 math
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 321 students
49.5% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.9% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 22.7% Hispanic/Latino, 16.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.1% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 5.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 42 math
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 803 students
53.5% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.9% Black or African American, 6.9% Asian, 21.2% Hispanic/Latino, 8.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 40.0% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 6.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 46 math
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 531 students
72.9% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 7.0% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.7% free, 8.4% reduced Gifted: 14.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 63 math
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 235 students
48.5% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.8% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 26.2% Hispanic/Latino, 12.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.7% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 25 math
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 407 students
86.0% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.5% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.0% free, 5.2% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 64 math
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 505 students
37.0% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 41.2% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 3.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 684 students
89.9% white, 0.1% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 3.8% Hispanic/Latino, 3.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 3.9% free, 1.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 440 students
63.0% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.0% Asian, 16.1% Hispanic/Latino, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 58 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 708 students
39.4% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Asian, 27.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 60.9% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 398 students
55.0% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.3% Black or African American, 2.3% Asian, 19.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 53.3% free, 13.1% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 818 students
42.9% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.0% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 29.5% Hispanic/Latino, 9.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.6% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 38 math
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 910 students
62.7% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.5% Black or African American, 3.2% Asian, 14.3% Hispanic/Latino, 12.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 35.4% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 26.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 558 students
57.9% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.5% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43.7% free, 12.0% reduced Gifted: 13.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 45 math
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 789 students
80.0% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.7% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.5% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 28.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 719 students
70.9% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 11.8% Hispanic/Latino, 12.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.9% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 17.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 53 math
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 646 students
86.4% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.6% Black or African American, 4.3% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 4.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.0% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted: 27.6%
69 language arts, 78 math Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 833 students
41.2% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 30.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.8% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 700 students
67.6% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 12.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.7% free, 8.6% reduced Gifted: 22.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 898 students
63.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.2% Black or African American, 5.0% Asian, 12.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.3% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 48 math
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,182 students
77.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 7.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 13.1% free, 4.3% reduced Gifted: 30.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 70 math
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,250 students
78.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 8.4% Hispanic/Latino, 5.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 14.6% free, 5.3% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 58 math, 63 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,320 students
42.6% white, 1.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 8.9% Asian, 23.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.5% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 34 math, 34 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,243 students
54.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.7% Black or African American, 6.5% Asian, 21.5% Hispanic/Latino, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.1% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 10.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 29 language arts, 31 math, 34 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,869 students
59.4% white, 1.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 17.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 49.9% free, 10.8% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math, 34 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 1,980 students
73.4% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 10.6% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.1% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 22.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 48 math, 53 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,196 students
76.8% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic/Latino, 5.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.7% free, 5.1% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 62 language arts, 58 math, 64 science
LPS
Contact the writer at
zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.