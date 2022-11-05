LPS proposes adding two teacher plan days to calendar

Students would have two extra days off this school year to give teachers more time to catch up on work under a proposed change to Lincoln Public Schools' calendar.

District officials are looking to make Friday, Dec. 9, and Tuesday, Feb. 21, non-student days on which teachers would still be expected to work, according to a proposal before the Lincoln Board of Education.

Superintendent Paul Gausman said the two additional off days are meant to give teachers more time to plan lessons and make up other work they've lost because of unfilled substitute slots.

"I'm not sure this is enough, but it's at least a statement to them, more than just a platitude or a thank-you," Gausman said.

The extra Friday off in December would give staff extra time to catch up on final grade work for the semester, Gausman said, while the February date falls after Presidents Day on Monday, which is already a day off.

Elementary school students are also already off Feb. 17 for a teacher plan day.

Staff would be allowed to work from home if they are able to.

Gausman said schools are experiencing one of the most "significant challenges in history" because of ongoing staff shortages gripping the nation.

While LPS' pool of substitute teachers has remained steady, slots continue to go unfilled. That means other teachers often have to cover classes when their colleagues are gone.

"Everybody is exhausted and they need a break," said Lincoln Education Association President Deb Rasmussen. "It's not sustainable."

While Rasmussen is advocating for more, she said she supports the plan and has been in communication with Gausman, who she called a "good advocate" for teachers.

"Is it all that I want? No," she said. "But it's a good start."

Rasmussen said other things she would like to see include more plan time built into the school day and retention bonuses for teachers who stay in Lincoln.

She says something needs to be done to address an increase in behavioral issues in students that are also interfering with teachers doing their jobs effectively.

On Thursday, LPS released new data that showed in-school and out-of-school suspensions rose significantly last year compared with before the pandemic.

"We're going to have to dig deep into that because that disrupts the classroom," Rasmussen said.

Gausman said there are other strategies the district is looking at to address workforce shortages and retention.

He said LPS is looking at a possible pilot program that would pay stipends or increase pay to substitute staff that work at buildings with low fill rates.

Rasmussen said the buildings struggling the most are middle schools, especially those on the north side of town.

LPS did something similar with the calendar last year when it extended fall break by a day. The district also gave teachers three Fridays off in the second semester, with staffing levels hit hard by a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Board of Education will give initial consideration to the proposed calendar change Tuesday.