LPS proposes 5.8% increase in spending following two austere budget years

After two years of relatively stagnant budgets, Lincoln Public Schools is proposing a 5.8% increase in spending for the upcoming school year to account for two new schools opening, salary hikes for teachers and restoring past reductions.

The proposed $489.8 million general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year unveiled Tuesday is a $26.9 million increase from last year, representing "modest growth" after back-to-back years of half-percent increases, officials say.

Salary and benefit increases for teachers account for the majority of the growth, in addition to costs for opening Robinson Elementary and Lincoln Northwest High School this fall.

On the revenue side, LPS is expecting to bring in $487.6 million — an increase of $9.6 million — based on an estimated 3.4% growth in property values across the district. An additional $2.1 million will come from the district's cash reserves.

A sustained cautious budget approach necessitated by the pandemic and plummeting state aid allowed the district to put forth a more "neutral-looking" proposal this year in which revenue and expenditures are closer in line, said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs.

LPS asked departments to slash their budgets by 5% over the past two years and relied on its cash reserve to manage revenue swings with state aid dropping by 23% from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

"We held the general fund budget flat for about three years to manage through that volatility, to position ourselves for what is a modest growth budget going in this next year with a focus on investments in staff, salary and benefit increases, opening new schools and restoring some of those reductions that we made," Standish said.

For property owners in Lincoln, it will mean paying $1.223 per $100 of assessed valuation — down a smidge from the $1.226 levy last year — to fund general operations, bond debt payments and the Education Service Unit.

About 60% of a Lincoln resident's property tax bill goes to LPS, or $2,768 a year for the owner of an average $226,341 home.

The preliminary spending blueprint, presented to the Lincoln Board of Education during a Tuesday work session, earmarks $18.6 million to account for a 4.11% salary and benefits package increase for teachers, as well as raises for other employee groups.

Payroll accounts for 88.5% of LPS expenditures.

The budget also sets aside funds for 39 teachers at Northwest and 17 at Robinson, part of the $7.4 million it will take to open those two schools and pay for start-up costs at Standing Bear High School, which opens in 2023. That's up from the $5 million estimate officials had been working with.

The budget growth also reflects needed funding for essential purchases — like technology and curriculum — that were cut in recent years. That includes $290,000 allocated to computing services for student devices and $238,000 for implementation of new curriculum.

This year's budget also adds funds for varsity bowling and girls wrestling teams at the district's soon-to-be seven high schools. Budget volatility last year prevented LPS from adding the sports, which were sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association in 2020.

Other notable line-item increases include $82,000 for an additional threat-assessment social worker, which comes nearly a month after 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in an elementary school shooting in Texas.

"I think that when tragedies happen across the country, those are opportunities for us to take a pause and assess and make sure things are correct," said board president Don Mayhew.

Over half a million is needed for facility repairs and utility price hikes, while $404,000 is budgeted for additional bus routes and fuel costs.

Kathy Danek, who chairs the board's finance committee, praised the budget blueprint given continued economic volatility driven by inflation and labor shortages.

She is especially pleased by pay increases for staff.

"It's a modest proposal that engages our staff and gives them a much-needed affirmation in salary increases," Danek said.

LPS expects to draw only minimally from its cash reserve this budget cycle. Last year, the district cautiously added about $15 million to its rainy-day fund, with most of the money coming from property tax revenue as a county-wide residential revaluation pushed property values across the district up by over 11%.

In 2020-21, the district withdrew $14 million in cash to absorb a $20 million drop in state aid to $112 million. This year, LPS is expecting to receive $114 million in state funding.

"I'm still very concerned about the inconsistencies of the state aid process," Mayhew said. "However, based on the world that we live in and the realities that we're dealing with, I think staff is putting forward a very responsible budget that does take care care of the needs of our students."

LPS, which has historically used a three-year budget forecasting model, is keeping an eye on enrollment — a component of the state school funding formula — and the number of births.

The district is expecting 39,819 K-12 students this fall, a drop of about 200 students following a slight uptick this past year, Standish said.

Following years of declining births, Lincoln saw an increase from 3,375 in 2019 to 3,414 in 2020, although it's unclear if that trend will continue.

LPS will hold two public forums on the budget this Thursday: a virtual presentation on Zoom at noon and an in-person discussion at LPS central office at 5 p.m.

A second board work session will be held next month before formal approval in September.

