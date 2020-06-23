LPS proposed budget reflects $11M in cuts, using $14.7M in cash reserve

Thanks to a significant drop in state aid and what officials say is the yet-to-be-determined impact of the pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools made $11 million in cuts and will use $14.7 million from its cash reserve to fund a $460.4 million budget for the coming year.
The proposed 2020-21 general fund budget -- just under a half a percent, or $1.8 million more than the current budget -- includes 37 fewer teachers, at least seven fewer media specialists, 10 fewer para-educators and five fewer high school coordinators.
Elimination of all those full-time equivalent positions came through attrition, not reductions in force, which means the district didn’t fill positions of employees who left the district or retired. The reductions resulted in some teachers or other employees having to apply for new jobs or move to new schools.
The staffing changes are part of $11 million in cuts the district made in an effort to handle the reduction in state aid, as well as plan for the coming two years -- part of a three-year planning process the district has used for years.
One of the big unknowns is the long-term effects of the pandemic.
“None of us has ever had to figure out what will happen in the future in a pandemic, so we are doing the best we can,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs. “We don’t know the depth or the length; we don’t have answers.”
The district does expect some savings from the last quarter of this year -- in utility, substitute teacher and fuel costs -- when schools closed their doors and students worked from home. And the district will have access to federal relief funds to help cover additional costs.
Any net increase or decrease from the fourth quarter will be adjusted using the district’s cash reserve, which district officials use to manage the payroll and other budget issues while waiting for property tax revenue, which it doesn’t get until spring. The cash reserve also is used to help fund budgets when expenses outweigh revenue.
As for the coming year, the end result for taxpayers will mean a tax rate unchanged from this year: $1.237 per $100 of valuation to fund the general fund, bond debt payments and the Educational Service Unit, which handles much of the district’s professional learning and assessment.
Last year’s general fund tax rate was $1.04 per $100 of valuation, which is a penny under the state-imposed lid. But taxpayers were still assessed that penny for the district’s building fund. This year, that penny will shift back to the general fund’s $1.05 tax rate. The tax rate for bond repayment decreased slightly, and the 1.5-cent levy for the ESU remained the same.
That means the owner of a $201,600 home will pay $2,494 in taxes to support LPS. The district comprises more than 60% of a Lincoln resident’s tax bill.
State aid, one of two primary sources of revenue for the district, will drop $20.2 million, to $112.8 million. It’s the second straight year the district’s state aid has dropped, a result of a couple of years of big increases in property tax revenue, smaller enrollment growth, fewer English language learners and no new schools.
LPS is estimating it will get 247 new students next year -- the smallest enrollment growth in several years.
The second primary funding source is property tax revenue, and LPS estimates a 3% increase in property valuations. That would generate an estimated $256.8 million, about $2.5 million more than this year.
As always, the biggest budget expense is salaries: An additional $12.1 million is needed to fund a 2.8% increase in salaries and benefits, the second year of a two-year contract with employee bargaining units. On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education approved contracts for the superintendent and executive team, all of whom agreed to freeze their salaries in light of the budget issues.
The district also asked all departments to reduce their budgets by 3%, reduced out-of-state travel, contracted services and supplies. Principals staff their buildings based on a point system, and the district reduced the number of points allotted for that purpose -- which accounts for much of the movement of staff to different schools or positions.
While the district added two school counselors, a coordinator for a program to help struggling students graduate and will pay extra money to teachers taking additional class periods to make up for fewer teachers, staffing reductions overall will save $3.7 million.
In addition to teachers, paras and media specialists, LPS eliminated some office staff hours and reduced stipends for extra duties.
The technology department cut $2.1 million in large part by extending the replacement cycle of Chromebooks used by students. Standish said it will not reduce the number of devices available for students, expected to be more important than ever with the prospect of at least some remote learning because of the pandemic.
The facilities and maintenance department reduced its budget by $1.1 million by not replacing five custodians, a locksmith and an electronic repair person. It also reduced overtime, summer crew work hours, contractual services and the supply budget.
District-level departments also reduced staff -- including six fewer teachers for English language learners; and fewer health technicians who work with school nurses and treatment nurses who work with specific students. Because of the increased demands caused by the pandemic, the district plans to add three school nurses.
One of the few increases will come in early childhood education to maintain classes no longer paid by state grants and to add two additional classrooms and increased hours for social workers. The increase to early childhood education totals $584,060, plus some additions paid with federal money.
The human resources budget also will increase by $54,000 because of an increase in insurance premiums.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
