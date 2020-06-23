LPS proposed budget reflects $11M in cuts, using $14.7M in cash reserve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thanks to a significant drop in state aid and what officials say is the yet-to-be-determined impact of the pandemic, Lincoln Public Schools made $11 million in cuts and will use $14.7 million from its cash reserve to fund a $460.4 million budget for the coming year.

The proposed 2020-21 general fund budget -- just under a half a percent, or $1.8 million more than the current budget -- includes 37 fewer teachers, at least seven fewer media specialists, 10 fewer para-educators and five fewer high school coordinators.

Elimination of all those full-time equivalent positions came through attrition, not reductions in force, which means the district didn’t fill positions of employees who left the district or retired. The reductions resulted in some teachers or other employees having to apply for new jobs or move to new schools.

The staffing changes are part of $11 million in cuts the district made in an effort to handle the reduction in state aid, as well as plan for the coming two years -- part of a three-year planning process the district has used for years.

One of the big unknowns is the long-term effects of the pandemic.