 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LPS program cancels classes for a day because of staff absences
View Comments
editor's pick

LPS program cancels classes for a day because of staff absences

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools' Independence Academy, a life skills and work experience program for special education students ages 18-21, canceled classes Wednesday because too many staff were out sick.

Special Education Director Jenny Fundus said 14 -- half of the 28 para-educators who work with students -- were gone Wednesday, making it impossible to hold classes in the program where students volunteer at different job sites.

The absences were for COVID-19 and other medical reasons, Fundus said, but was unsure Wednesday morning how long the paras would be out and what staff would be available in the coming days. The special education staff was working on those staffing issues Wednesday morning.

If staff or students are considered a close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 they must quarantine for 14 days. Staff or students who test positive must isolate for 10 days.

Lack of substitutes one of most vexing problems for schools in a pandemic

Six positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Independence Academy, though LPS doesn’t identify if they are staff or students.

About 130 students are part of the program, which has 12 teachers and 28 para-educators. Fundus said most teachers are still working.

If a large number of staff will be gone for extended periods, LPS will shift staff to keep the program open, Fundus said.

“We’d come up with Plan B before we shut down for that long,” she said.

Everett closes classrooms because of high-risk close contacts; masks now required at recess

The Independence Academy has had to change its job sites since the pandemic after some businesses temporarily stopped participating because of concerns about spreading the virus and wanting to limit numbers inside businesses.

In the past week -- as cases surged in the community -- LPS said it identified its first cases of possible school spread, including in an Elliott Elementary early childhood program. Later in the week, early childhood education classes at Everett Elementary shut down because of a high number of close contacts.

Majority of Nebraska school districts require students and staff to wear masks, survey finds
LPS identifies school spread at three buildings, closes first classroom during pandemic

Breaking down Lincoln's public schools

LPS logo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News