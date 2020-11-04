LPS program cancels classes for a day because of staff absences

Lincoln Public Schools' Independence Academy, a life skills and work experience program for special education students ages 18-21, canceled classes Wednesday because too many staff were out sick.
Special Education Director Jenny Fundus said 14 -- half of the 28 para-educators who work with students -- were gone Wednesday, making it impossible to hold classes in the program where students volunteer at different job sites.
The absences were for COVID-19 and other medical reasons, Fundus said, but was unsure Wednesday morning how long the paras would be out and what staff would be available in the coming days. The special education staff was working on those staffing issues Wednesday morning.
If staff or students are considered a close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 they must quarantine for 14 days. Staff or students who test positive must isolate for 10 days.
Six positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Independence Academy, though LPS doesn’t identify if they are staff or students.
About 130 students are part of the program, which has 12 teachers and 28 para-educators. Fundus said most teachers are still working.
If a large number of staff will be gone for extended periods, LPS will shift staff to keep the program open, Fundus said.
“We’d come up with Plan B before we shut down for that long,” she said.
The Independence Academy has had to change its job sites since the pandemic after some businesses temporarily stopped participating because of concerns about spreading the virus and wanting to limit numbers inside businesses.
In the past week -- as cases surged in the community -- LPS said it identified its first cases of possible school spread, including in an Elliott Elementary early childhood program. Later in the week, early childhood education classes at Everett Elementary shut down because of a high number of close contacts.
